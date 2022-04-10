Trump backs Dr. Oz in Pennsylvania Senate race





Wading through a tight Senate Republican primary in Pennsylvania, former President Donald J. Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz on Saturday, throwing his weight behind the former star of The Dr. Oz Show, who has been attacked by rivals as a that liberal closet. Dr. Oz’s stardom appears to have been a deal breaker for the former president, whose own political career was grounded in reality TV.

I have known Dr Oz for many years, like many others, even if only through his highly successful TV show, Mr Trump said in an announcement, overshadowing a rally he was hosting at the same time in North Carolina, where his endorsement of Rep. Ted Budd in a tight Republican Senate race is also seen as crucial.

He lived with us through the screen and was always popular, respected and smart, Mr Trump added. He cited an appearance he made on the Dr. Oz daytime television show in the midst of the 2016 presidential race, when Mr. Trump showed partial results from a physical examination. He even said I was in amazing health, Mr. Trump said, which made me love him even more (although he also said I should lose a few pounds!).

The former president also highlighted Dr. Oz’s eligibility, citing his appeal to women due to his daytime TV show. Women are drawn to Dr. Oz for his guidance and counsel, Mr. Trump said, adding: I’ve seen this many times over the years. They know him, believe in him and trust him. Mr. Trump predicted that Dr. Oz would do very well in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, which are Democratic strongholds.

A wealthy first-time contender, Dr. Oz is in a bitter and costly battle with another super-rich rival for the GOP nomination, David McCormick, former chief executive of the world’s largest hedge fund. Both candidates have eagerly sought Mr. Trump’s endorsement, both personally and through surrogates, as they clumsily remade themselves from establishment Republicans to appeal to the far-right base of Mr. Trump. Dr. Oz hailed the endorsement in a statement that said President Trump wisely endorsed me because I am a conservative who will stand up to Joe Biden and the woke left.

A poll last week by Emerson College and The Hill found a virtual tie between the two candidates among highly likely primary voters, with Mr McCormick at 18%, Dr Oz at 17% and 33% undecided.

In North Carolina, Mr. Trump reiterated his endorsement of Dr. Oz, likening his long television run to proof of political viability. When you’ve been on TV for 18 years, it’s like a poll. Mr Trump said of Dr Oz, whose show ended a 12-year run in January. It means people like you.

Pennsylvania’s race to take the seat of incumbent Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, is widely seen as one of the most pivotal in the bipartisan effort to gain control of the Senate in this year’s midterm elections. . Democrats have their own hard-fought primary, featuring Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Rep. Conor Lamb.

After Mr. Trumps endorsement, Mr. McCormicks’ top strategist, Jeff Roe, tweeted that Mr. McCormick was going to be Pennsylvania’s next senator.

Jacob Flannick contributed reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/09/us/politics/trump-doctor-oz-senate-endorsement.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos