Pakistani PM Imran Khan ousted in vote of no confidence

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted as leader of the country on Sunday in a no-confidence vote after facing allegations of economic mismanagement and weeks of political unrest.

The combined opposition that spans the political spectrum from leftist to radically religious will form the new government, with the leader of one of the largest parties, the Pakistan Muslim League, taking over as prime minister.

Opposition to Khan needed 172 votes out of the 342 members of the assembly to oust him.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, in Islamabad on March 22, 2022. (Farooq Naeem/AFP via Getty Images)

Anticipating his loss, Khan, who has accused the opposition of colluding with the United States to overthrow him, called on his supporters to hold nationwide rallies on Sunday. Khan’s options are limited and if he sees a high turnout in his support, he may try to maintain the momentum of street protests as a way to pressure parliament into calling a snap election.

Earlier, Khan had tried to avoid the vote by dissolving parliament and calling a snap election, but a Supreme Court ruling ordered the vote to continue.

Opposition party supporters celebrate the dismissal of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Karachi on April 10, 2022. (Rizwan Tabassum/AFP via Getty Images)

The opposition has called for Khan’s ouster, blaming economic mismanagement as inflation soars and the value of the Pakistani rupee plummets. The vote caps months of political turmoil and a constitutional crisis that forced the Supreme Court to settle.

In an impassioned speech on Friday, Khan doubled down on his accusations that his opponents colluded with the United States to unseat him over his foreign policy choices, which often appeared to favor China and Russia and challenge the United States.

Imran Khan was removed from his post as Pakistan’s prime minister on Sunday after losing a vote of no confidence in parliament following weeks of political unrest. (Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Khan said Washington objected to his February 24 meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin hours after tanks arrived in Ukraine, sparking a devastating war in the heart of Europe.

Ahead of the vote, its lawmakers took to parliament to attack a letter, according to Khan, from an unnamed senior U.S. official who advised senior Pakistani diplomats that Washington’s relationship with Pakistan has deteriorated. would improve if Khan were ousted. Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said the memo bore Khan’s name and said if he was out of power, “all would be forgiven”.

The US State Department has denied any involvement in Pakistan’s domestic politics. On Friday, State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter told reporters there was “absolutely no truth to these allegations.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

