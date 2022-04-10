Ukraine calls for more sanctions and weapons to stop Russian disaster

Rescue workers clear rubble from an apartment building on April 9, 2022 in Borodianka, Ukraine.Alexei Furman/Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia’s aggression has never been limited to Ukraine and all of Europe is a target as he urges the West to impose a full embargo on Russian energy products and to supply more arms to Ukraine.

Ukraine has said it is ready for a fierce battle with Russian forces massed in the east where the Ukrainian military says Russia is seeking to establish a land corridor between Crimea, which it annexed in 2014, and the eastern region of Donbass, which is partly owned by Moscow. supported separatists.

Zelensky, in a speech late Saturday, said Russia’s use of force was a disaster that will inevitably hit everyone.

Russian aggression was not meant to be limited to Ukraine alone…the whole European project is a target for Russia, he said.

Russia has failed to take a major city since the invasion began on February 24 and retreated near the capital kyiv and instead reinforced its forces in the east.

Russia can still afford to live in illusions and bring new military forces and equipment to our land, Zelensky said.

And that means we need even more sanctions and even more weapons for our state.

Some towns in the east are under heavy bombardment with tens of thousands unable to evacuate.

It will be an uphill battle, we believe in this fight and in our victory. We are ready to fight simultaneously and seek diplomatic means to end this war, Zelensky said.

Ukrainian negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak said Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin would only meet after Russia’s defeat in the east.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Zelensky in Kyiv on Saturday and pledged armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, as well as additional support for World Bank loans.

Britain will also tighten its sanctions against Russia and move away from the use of Russian hydrocarbons.

Other democratic Western states should follow Britain’s lead, Zelensky said as he met with reporters with Johnson.

It is time to impose a complete ban on Russian energy supplies and increase the delivery of weapons to us.

Johnson said the support for Ukraine was to ensure it could never again be bullied, never again blackmailed, never again threatened in the same way.

Johnson was the last foreign leader to visit Kyiv after Russian forces withdrew from the region.

These visits are a sign that kyiv is returning to some degree of normalcy.

Some residents are returning and cafes and restaurants are reopening. Italy said it plans to reopen its embassy this month.

Never forget

But in the east, Ukrainian officials urged civilians to flee after a missile attack Friday on a train station crowded with women, children and the elderly.

Ukrainian officials said more than 50 people were killed in the strike in the town of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, where thousands had gathered to evacuate.

Russia has denied responsibility, saying the missiles used in the attack were used only by the Ukrainian military. The United States says it believes Russian forces were responsible.

Reuters was unable to verify details of the attack.

Russia’s invasion has forced around a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes, turned cities to rubble and killed or injured thousands.

Kramatorsk Mayor Oleksander Honcharenko said he expected only 50,000 to 60,000 of the city’s 220,000 residents to remain as people flee.

Ukraine said 4,532 people were evacuated from its cities on Saturday, down from 6,665 the day before.

The civilian casualties have sparked a wave of international condemnation, particularly for the hundreds killed in the town of Bucha, a town northwest of kyiv that until last week was occupied by Russian forces.

We will never forget everything we saw here, it will stay with us all our lives, said Bohdan Zubchuk, a community policeman in the town.

British military intelligence said Russia’s withdrawal from the capital region revealed disproportionate targeting of civilians.

Russia has denied targeting civilians in what it calls a special operation aimed at demilitarizing and denazifying its southern neighbor. Ukraine and Western nations dismissed this as a baseless pretext for war.

The European Union adopted new sanctions against Russia on Friday, including import bans on coal, timber, chemicals and other products. Oil and gas imports from Russia remain untouched.

Ukraine on Saturday banned all imports from Russia, a key pre-war trading partner with annual imports valued at around $6 billion.

The enemy’s budget will not receive these funds, which will reduce its potential for financing the war, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on her Facebook page.