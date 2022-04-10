Trump backs Dr. Oz in key Senate race





POLITICO previously reported that he leaned toward Oz, according to three people familiar with Trump’s thinking, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Trump recently met with Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick at Mar-a-Lago and spoke with several people from the GOP primary.

McCormick and Oz, along with their allies, had been locked in a battle for months at Trump’s nod. With his loyal base and unprecedented popularity among Republican voters, Trump’s decision to choose Oz could have a significant impact on the contest. But Oz’s success or failure at the polls will also be closely watched as a test of Trump’s hold on the party ahead of the 2024 presidential election, especially as some of his candidates have faced challenges this year.

In Pennsylvania, Trump initially endorsed Sean Parnell for the Senate seat before Parnell stepped down amid allegations of abuse by his estranged wife.

The choice between Oz and McCormick was even more difficult for the former president as Trumpworld is split on the two top contenders. Some of Trump’s allies have strong feelings about the Pennsylvania primary, and he risks upsetting his friends by choosing Oz, just as he would have had he backed McCormick.

Jim Worthington, a Republican from Pennsylvania appointed by Trump to the Presidents Council on Sport, Fitness and Nutrition, with Oz, told POLITICO earlier this week that he spoke with Trump about Oz on several occasions, including most recently Sunday afternoon at Mar-a-Lac.

I can tell you the president really loves Oz, that’s for sure, he said.

Oz and his wife, Lisa, had dinner with the former president and Melania Trump on March 16, a meal at Mar-a-Lago that lasted several hours, according to a person familiar with the encounter.

Three days later, while addressing a crowd at the American Freedom Tour in Ft. Lauderdale, Trump brought up the Pennsylvania Senate race and mentioned the famous TV doctor.

Does anyone like Dr. Oz? Trump asked the crowd gathered in Florida, receiving cheers and applause.

But other Trump allies are using their platforms to criticize Oz.

Steve Bannon, a former Trump White House chief strategist, recently ripped Oz on his podcast: How Dr. Oz, Probably The Most Anti-MAGA Guy, And You Have Fox Nonstop Pimping This Guy And Newsmax Pimping This type, and that’s what Dr. Oz, from New Jersey, does [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] How does Erdogan’s pal, floating from Jersey, become a factor in a Senate race in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania?

Jack Posobiec, a far-right personality who was a guest on Bannons at the time, replied: That guy wasn’t here in 2020, and he definitely wasn’t here in 2016. But suddenly , he found his way to conversion in Damascus, and he was this conservative hiding all the time? Wow, I think that’s news for everyone in the whole movement.

As host of The Dr. Oz Show, Oz in 2016 had then-candidate Trump on its schedule to perform a health checkup, a move criticized by some as a political stunt and a favor to Trump, who was reportedly rather positive.

In his statement endorsing Oz, Trump said: He even said I was in amazing health, which made me love him even more (although he also said I should lose a few pounds!) .

McCormick and Trump met at Mar-a-Lago last week for an hour and had a very productive meeting that touched on his fundraising, polls and ads, according to a person familiar with their conversation. Rob Gleason, a McCormick supporter and former chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party, also recently met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, a source said.

Dina Powell, McCormicks’ wife, served as Trump’s deputy national security adviser. McCormick also hired former Trump White House staffers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, and former Trump campaign adviser David Urban and Trump White House attorney Jim Schultz. helped McCormick launch his Senate bid.

On the side of Ozs are Fox News host Sean Hannity and casino mogul Steve Wynn, who both actively lobbied for Trump to endorse the famed doctor, according to people familiar with their efforts. And, perhaps most notably, Melania Trump is an Oz supporter in the Senate race.

A person close to Trump, discussing former presidents’ thinking on the Pennsylvania endorsement, noted a line Trump often repeated when talking about Oz: he played TV in people’s bedrooms and living rooms. for years.

Trump has occasionally used a variation of that phrase, pointing out in conversations that Oz had been in women’s bedrooms for years as they watched his daytime television program, which Trump thinks would help Oz win over suburban voters.

There’s a certain level of trust usually associated with that, the person said of Ozs TV’s career. Something the president understands intimately as it has been key to his rise.

Melania Trump’s endorsement of Oz reinforces that belief and the value of those intangibles that a celebrity like Oz has, though McCormick is in some ways the more impressive contender, depending on the person.

Conservative commentator John Fredericks, a friend of Trump who served as his campaign chairman in Virginia in 2016 and 2020, had the former president on his radio show Wednesday. Fredericks, who met Oz at CPAC in February and just endorsed him, opened the interview with a question about whether Oz is a MAGA nominee.

He’s a good man too, Trump said, describing his positive experience appearing on Ozs TV for a health check during the 2016 election.

He’s a high quality guy, he is, Trump continued. I will make a decision on this. Trump said a decision might come soon enough.

In an interview, Fredericks declined to provide details of private conversations he had with Trump prior to their conversation.

Ahead of Trump’s announcement, Fredericks said Trump’s decision would be based on what’s best for the country and which candidate is most closely aligned with America First policies, before ripping McCormick for his work in as a hedge fund executive and his ties to the George W. Bush administration. McCormick served as an undersecretary in the Bush Treasury Department.

It’s understandable that Trump has viewed Oz’s name ID and celebrity status as positive attributes since he launched his 2016 presidential campaign in the same way, a former Trump campaign aide said. However, the key difference is that no candidate, especially a candidate like Oz with an extensive anti-MAGA record, will be able to galvanize grassroots voters the way Trump epically did.

President Trump’s continued popularity throughout Pennsylvania is undeniable, and Dave is proud to be aligned with his America First agenda, McCormick spokesman Jess Szymanski said.

With the primary contest still unsettled, Trump’s decision to endorse is a potential risk.

While Oz started the primary with a clear lead and officially announced his candidacy a month and a half before McCormick, multiple polls show the dynamics of the race have since changed.

A Fox News poll in early March had McCormick winning 24% and Oz 15%, but another recent poll hit a dead end.

McCormicks pollster Jim McLaughlin said the latest internal campaign poll found the former business executive at around 25% and Oz at 14%. He also said Oz had a 51% unfavorable rating.

Republican primary voters in Pennsylvania totally saw it. They understand he’s not a Pennsylvania conservative, he said. You ask them, what do you know about Mehmet Oz? They tell you he’s a Hollywood liberal.

However, the Ozs campaign released an internal poll showing a different result, with him at 24.8% and McCormick at 21.6.

Other Republican primary candidates include Carla Sands, a former ambassador under Trump; Kathy Barnette, a conservative commentator; and Jeff Bartos, a real estate developer.

