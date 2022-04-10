Pakistani parliament ousts Imran Khan in last-minute vote | Pakistan





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has lost a vote of no confidence in parliament after a dramatic week in which he broke the constitution to try to stop the movement from going ahead.

Khan, the former premier cricketer turned devout Islamist politician, has been fighting for his political life for weeks after losing his parliamentary majority.

He was dealt a blow on Thursday after Pakistan’s Supreme Court found he broke the law by dissolving parliament in a bid to prevent a vote of no confidence he was set to lose last week.

On the instructions of the courts, the vote finally took place late on Saturday evening, but not before the Khans party had spent a tumultuous 14 hours trying to delay and block it in the National Assembly.

The lower house of parliament will meet on Monday to vote for a new prime minister, it was announced later on Saturday.

The opposition had accused Khan of attempting to hold the constitution and government hostage and of treason after his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, tried various means, including filibuster and legal petitions, to try to stop the vote.

The opposition said Khan refused to let the vote go ahead unless he could secure guarantees that neither he nor his ministers would face criminal charges once they step down. During his tenure in power, Khan had imprisoned several opposition party figures.

As Khan met ministers and senior military officials on Saturday, many feared he was trying to get Pakistan’s powerful military to intervene and declare martial law rather than hand over power to the opposition, bringing Pakistan back to its last dark days of military interventions. in times of political instability. Fears of unrest swirled and security was tightened around the prime ministers’ residence.

As concerns over Khan’s violation of the Supreme Court ruling mounted, the Chief Justice took the unprecedented step of asking the Supreme Court to be ready to open its doors at midnight, if the vote does not did not take place. The Islamabad High Court also prepared to hear a contempt of court case late at night.

With just 10 minutes left before midnight, the legal deadline for the vote, House Speaker Asad Qaiser, a Khan ally whose role was to propose the no-confidence vote in parliament, resigned from his post. , saying he could not take part in a foreign plot to overthrow the prime minister.

Instead, the role of Speaker was handed over to another MP and, in the final moments of Saturday, after reporting military pressure on Khan to resign or face a vote of no confidence, Khan eventually agreed to have his premiership presented to parliament, although left the parliament hall when the vote was taken.

As expected, without a majority, he lost the vote of no confidence by 174 votes, removing him from power more than a year before the official end of his mandate and making him the first Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted by a vote of defiance. Fawad Hussain, Khans minister for information, called it a sad day for Pakistan. The return of the looters and a good man sent home.

Khan’s loss paves the way for a new opposition coalition government, with opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, as interim prime minister. The opposition has declared its intention to hold elections in the coming months, although they are likely to take place in October at the earliest.

Sharif, who will be sworn in as the next prime minister in the coming days, told the Guardian that the opposition had no intention of taking revenge on Khan and no intention of continuing the policy of hatred and division. Pakistan needs healing and needs to look to the future.

Sharif said they would prioritize electoral reform, with a view to holding timely general elections

The country is in all sorts of trouble, thanks to the epic mismanagement of Imran Khan’s government, he said. From crippled bureaucracy to foreign policy challenges to a shattered economy, chaos reigns supreme.

Last week, a vote of no confidence was tabled by the opposition amid an economic crisis that has undermined Khan’s popularity.

Khan shocked the opposition by ordering the deputy speaker of the house, a close ally, to nullify the vote based on his allegations that it was the result of a foreign plot to overthrow him.

On Saturday, security guards stand guard outside the parliament building in Islamabad. Photograph: Aamir Qureshi/AFP/Getty

Khan then asked the president, another ally, to dissolve parliament and announced that new elections would be held within three months. He defended the move as an attempt to shield Pakistan from a plot by the West and specifically the United States to interfere in its affairs.

The opposition described it as a civilian coup and a treacherous attempt by Khan to cling to power despite losing his majority. They appealed to the Supreme Court, which overturned Khans’ decision.

Although many people suggest he might resign rather than face the humiliation of a defeat in parliament, in a late night speech to the country, Khan made it clear he had no intention of standing down. voluntarily withdraw.

He called on his supporters to take to the streets in massive protest and said he would not accept any imported government, a veiled reference to his previous claims that the political opposition had conspired with Western powers to overthrow him, a charge they deny.

What is happening with our democracy is catastrophic, Khan said in his speech. Khan, once a national cricket hero and international playboy, was elected in 2018 as the modern face of Pakistan, who had the backing of the military and promised economic prosperity and an end to corruption.

But his tenure was marred by the economic crisis, including record inflation. He had also been seen pandering to militant Islamic groups, and during his tenure religious violence and public lynchings of people accused of blasphemy were on the rise.

Nevertheless, Khan still commands fiercely among his supporters and is expected to run in the next election, but this time without the tacit support of the military establishment.

In a post on Twitter after the Supreme Court ruling, Khan wrote: My message to our nation is that I have always and will continue to fight for Pak until the last ball.

