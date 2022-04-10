Donald Trump endorses celebrity surgeon known for inviting Oprah into crucial Senate race | American News





Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a well-known celebrity surgeon for appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show in a Senate race that could prove crucial to the fate of Joe Biden’s national agenda.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a Turkish-American TV personality who made more than 60 appearances on Winfrey’s show before it went off the air in 2011, is running to replace retired Republican Pat Toomey in Pennsylvania.

The candidates will face off in a primary on May 17 to decide who will contest the crucial midterm elections in November, with Pennsylvania expected to be competitive and crucial in determining who controls the Senate from 2023.

Pennsylvania has two seats in the US Senate, one held by Mr. Toomey and the other by Democrat Bob Casey.

Trump backs ‘smart and tough’ surgeon Oz

Mr Trump, himself a television personality before entering politics, said Dr Oz had his “full and total approval”.

“Dr. Oz is smart, tough and will never let you down,” said the 75-year-old, whose support is eagerly sought by Republican candidates as he maintains huge influence in the party.

Although Mr. Trump has not confirmed his intention to run for president again in 2024, he is expected to do so and therefore his endorsements are being closely watched.

Dr Oz said the 45th US President “knows how critical it is to change the type of people we send to Washington”.

“I am proud to receive his support,” he added.

Image: Donald Trump has chosen Dr Oz as his preferred candidate

Who is Doctor Oz?

Dr. Oz rose to fame for working on a heart transplant for former baseball player Frank Torre during the 1996 World Series.

Dr. Oz reportedly enjoyed the media attention he received and went on to appear as a health expert on Winfrey’s show for five seasons, before offering to produce his own series.

The Dr. Oz Show debuted in 2009, and it became known for shocking audiences with displays of rotting lungs and rotting livers, telling viewers they should take care of themselves.

His public image took a hit in 2014, however, when he told US politicians investigating bogus diet product ads that some products promoted on his show lacked “scientific rallying points.”

In 2018, Dr. Oz was appointed by Mr. Trump to the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

4:51 Capitol riots: What’s changed and will Trump return?

How is the race going?

Dr. Oz’s main rival for the Republican nomination is former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Sean Parnell had been considered the frontrunner after first receiving Mr Trump’s endorsement last September, but he suspended his campaign in November after losing custody of his three children following allegations he had molested physically his ex-wife.

Incumbent Mr. Toomey was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Mr. Trump in February 2021 following his impeachment for instigating the attack on the Capitol last year.

The Senate vote of 57 to 43 fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to convict him.

Democrats narrowly control the Senate – Democrats and Republicans are split 50-50, but Vice President Kamala Harris has a deciding vote.

However, Mr. Biden has always been frustrated in his bid to pass his landmark “Build Back Better” social spending and climate change bill due to Democrat Joe Manchin’s opposition to the government’s spending commitment. $1.75 billion.

