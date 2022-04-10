Government supports migration to electric vehicles: MPR Speaker





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The government fully supports the acceleration of the migration of conventional vehicles to electric vehicles (EV) in Indonesia and the development of the creative economy in the automotive sector in general, said Chairman of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR), Bambang Soesatyo. “The presidential regulation encourages us to accelerate the migration from fossil fuel cars to electric vehicles and remove the subsidy that has become a burden on the state budget,” he noted at an event here on Saturday. . The regulation he referred to is Presidential Regulation No. 55 of 2019 on Acceleration of Battery Electric Vehicles, which was issued on August 12, 2019. The regulation is seen as the initial regulation that will serve as the legal framework for the development of electric vehicles in Indonesia. “This spirit is what makes the government today helping young people who want to create and build electric vehicles,” he noted at the hybrid event at the Indonesia International Motor Show ( IIMS) 2022. Several Indonesian universities have already conducted research, created automotive products and carried out trials, he added. “All that’s left is development and production,” Soesatyo remarked.

He said he expects the government’s regulatory relaxation as well as the creativity of young people can encourage the development of the domestic auto industry and even lead to the local mass production of vehicles. “The government will provide support in the form of finding investors and through the government fund,” he explained. He said he believed Indonesia was capable of creating and producing national cars. In terms of the creative economy, a regulation has been proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and the Ministry of Transport regarding innovation and the legality of modified products. The Minister for Tourism and Creative Economy is eager to bring the automotive creative industry under his ministry along with the Ministry of Transport, where there will be responsibility regarding the legality of the products of creative economy modification, said Soesatyo. Lily: Electric vehicles are a solution to curb oil imports: Jokowi AMONG

