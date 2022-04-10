STEVE ROBERTS: Is the Donald Trump show over? | Opinion





Chris Sununu, the Republican Governor of New Hampshire, said this at a dinner in Washington, DC about the last Republican president: The press often asks me if I think Donald Trump is crazy. And I’ll put it this way: I don’t think he’s that crazy that you can put him in a mental institution. But I think if he was in one, he won’t come out.

Sununu later said that he was only joking, but he spoke clearly about what my dear wife Cokie would have called vicious truths. Just for a sitting GOP governor to say such things about Trump reveals a fundamental fact about politics today. The ex-president remains the strongest force in the Republican Party, but his strength is waning; its flame flickers.

Trump sometimes looks like one of those aging stars playing to gray-haired crowds in minor league arenas. He sings the same songs, his Golden Oldies, but the cheers ring with nostalgia for the past, not excitement for the future.

In a recent NBC poll, only 36% of Republicans described themselves as primarily Trump supporters, while 56% professed loyalty to the party. In the 2020 election, 53% initially identified as Trumpists. In a CBS poll, only 35% of Americans in Trump’s hardcore base wanted him to run for president again.

Things appear to have changed, Republican pollster Patrick Ruffini told The New York Times. Trump voters are looking for alternatives, and while they still feel a strong attachment to their hero, they are increasingly open to what Ruffini calls a next-generation Trump candidate.

Others are betting Republicans would even consider a non-Trumpist nominee. Maryland’s popular moderate Gov. Larry Hogan is already planning trips to early primary states and tells The Associated Press: There is a growing swath of Republicans and Americans across the political spectrum who are fed up with the toxic policies and want to move in a new direction.

There are many factors behind the change Ruffini discerns, but it begins with a sense of fatigue, a desire to forget the madness and instability that dominated the Trump years. GOP pollster Kristen Soltis Anderson cites a Republican voter named Barney who joined a chat group discussing Trump’s future. His shows ended, Barney concluded. We need new blood at the head of the country and different types of leaders. I mean, this split between parties is getting really crazy.

Signs of discontent grow like spring flowers. At a Trump rally in rural Georgia last month, Greg Bluestein of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution tweeted: This is the smallest crowd I’ve seen at a rally in Georgia since he won the 2016 election. NPR reporter Stephen Fowler noted that the crowd was not very enthusiastic and continued to walk out, even as Trump was still speaking.

Then there’s Truth Social, the new messaging app created by Trump after he was kicked out of Twitter and Facebook. Its launch was marred by technical problems, the departure of three key executives and public disinterest. The app, which quickly became Apple’s top free app after its launch on the evening of February 20, has since fallen to number 84, reports The Daily Dot.

Sure, Trump retains considerable influence in the Republican primaries, but many of his endorsed candidates are faltering. Take Georgia, where Trump is trying to purge Governor Brian Kemp for committing an unforgivable sin: He told the truth about Trump’s 2020 defeat. But Trump’s favorite candidate, former Sen. trails Kemp by 10 points, and Republican lawmaker Clint Dixon told The Times that Georgia voters have moved on from the election.

Trump’s rivals are also emboldened by his growing legal troubles and the growing possibility that he could be charged with several serious crimes before the next election. Federal District Judge David Carter wrote that it is more likely than not that Trump obstructed justice on January 6, 2021. And while the judge cannot bring a lawsuit against Trump, the Justice Department can, and its new budget includes $34 million to hire 80 people. lawyers to move this investigation forward. Other prosecutors, from Atlanta to Albany, are also targeting Trump’s legal liabilities.

It is not yet certain that the Trump show is over. He still has plenty of money and strong support from his base. But as the old rocker continues his Greatest Hits, the lights and the applause start to fade.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goshennews.com/opinion/steve-roberts-is-the-donald-trump-show-over/article_928015ba-b777-11ec-916b-3b21df5f2591.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos