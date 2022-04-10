Boris Johnson and Zelenskyy take a walk in Kyiv during the British Prime Ministers’ surprise visit to Ukraine | Watch

In a powerful show of support for Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen marching through the streets of war-torn Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by his side on Saturday.

Johnson had made a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital and pledged additional financial and military aid to the Eastern European nation to bolster its resistance against the Russian invasion.

During his stroll through downtown Kyiv, which was besieged by Russian forces just weeks ago, Johnson was seen waving and interacting with townspeople, while armed security officers flanked him and Zelenskyy and watched closely.

At one point, a Ukrainian stopped Johnson and appeared to thank and praise his efforts. The British leader responded by saying: “It is a pleasure to meet you, and it has been our privilege to assist you. You have an outstanding chairman, Mr. Zelenskyy, who has done an outstanding job. We just want to continue supporting the Ukrainian people. as long as it takes.”

At their meeting in Kyiv, Johnson told Zelenskyy that the UK would provide armored vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, as well as additional support for World Bank loans. Britain will also continue to tighten its sanctions against Russia and move away from using Russian energy, he said.

Ukraine defied odds and repelled Russian forces from the gates of kyiv, achieving the greatest feat of arms of the 21st century, Johnson said in a statement. It is thanks to the resolute leadership of President Zelensky and the invincible heroism and courage of the Ukrainian people that Putin’s monstrous aims are thwarted.

Boris Johnson was the latest foreign leader to visit Kyiv after Russian forces withdrew from areas around the capital just over a week ago.

