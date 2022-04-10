Election fallout in Hungary – Taipei Times

In last Sunday’s parliamentary elections, Hungary’s right-wing populist leader Viktor Orban won a fourth consecutive term, with his ruling Fidesz party set to win two-thirds of the seats in Hungary’s National Assembly.

The re-election of the self-proclaimed illiberal leader will have ramifications that cross the national domain. Orban, who oversaw the erosion of democratic institutions in his country, has been called a Trojan horse of Moscow and Beijing in Europe.

As an EU member state, Hungary under Orbans can effectively cripple bloc efforts to effectively build resilience and target authoritarian threats.

This state of affairs has potential consequences for EU-China relations, defined by a widening normative divide between the two parties. The just-concluded EU-China summit made it clear that the deadlock in relations between Brussels and Beijing persists, further reinforcing the importance for Chinese President Xi Jinping () of maintaining positive relations with Budapest.

The election results, which extended Orbans’ term until 2026, should be a wake-up call for Brussels, whose clumsy efforts to stem democratic backsliding in Hungary have borne little fruit.

Orban has openly flirted with China’s authoritarian political and state economic model, which is clearly at odds with the EU’s commitment to promoting the universality of human rights. His quest to build an illiberal state that rests on national foundations within the EU seems to be appreciated by Chinese elites.

One of the first congratulatory calls to the Fidesz government came from Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (), who praised Hungary’s persistence in preserving its independent choice of development path.

Sino-Hungarian bonhomie has affected the EU’s ability to deal effectively with authoritarian threats. More and more voices are heard in European capitals to say that relations between the EU and China should only take place in a 27+1 format.

Yet, while decisions on the EU’s common foreign and security policy require unanimity, Hungary’s vetoes have derailed the consensus on Chinese bloc policy. Budapest has blocked several EU statements criticizing China for its actions related to Hong Kong and the imposition of the National Security Law, in the South China Sea and atrocities against Uyghurs.

In her inaugural State of the Union address, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for the use of qualified majority voting in areas related to EU security policy and its common security and defense policy, including sanctions and human rights.

The EU’s High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, who is also vice-president of the commission, rightly argued that such a voting system would offer an escape from the paralysis and backwardness of the unanimity rule.

As Europe faces authoritarian threats from China and Russia, extending qualified majority voting to the core framework of EU collective external action would be a prudent step towards greater EU resilience. block.

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s increasingly belligerent position in East Asia and beyond, the EU’s ability to develop weltpolitikfahigkeit, or the capacity to play a role as a union in shaping world affairs, should not be held hostage to the whims of demagogue authoritarian populism.

The Hungarian election should serve as a stimulus for a renewed conversation on the importance of qualified majority voting to ensure the effectiveness of EU external actions in an increasingly hostile and unstable global climate.

To some extent, Orbans’ rejection of European integration and universalism also affects the bloc’s relationship with Taiwan.

The promotion of migrant rights and the inclusion of LGBTQI+ people are high on the human rights agenda of the European Economic and Trade Office in Taiwan. This is consistent with the modus operandi of the EU, which seeks to position itself as an ideational actor or normative power disseminating standards in the international system.

Yet, the effects of this ideational dissemination exercise are limited when they do not enjoy sufficient political and pragmatic support from member states. Thus, democratic backsliding and the erosion of minority rights in EU member states, including Poland and, above all, Hungary, undermine the efforts and credibility of EU external actions.

With specific regard to minority rights, it is important to highlight that anti-immigration policies, coupled with anti-Semitic and Islamophobic rhetoric, as well as homophobia and incitement to hatred against LGBTQI+ people have been some of the one of the characteristics of Orbans 12 years in power. .

This month’s election came alongside a referendum that asked voters to vote on an anti-LGBTQI+ law inspired by Russia’s law on gay propaganda and reminiscent of the ‘don’t say gay’ legislation introduced by Republican lawmakers in the United States.

Moreover, during last year’s vote on the European Parliament’s first ever stand-alone report on EU relations with Taiwan, the 12 Hungarian Members of the European Parliament representing Fidesz did not participate in the vote at all despite their presence in the room.

Hungary received 89.8% of Taiwanese investment in the EU in 2020, demonstrating that despite political obstacles, Taipei still sees Budapest as a possible partner.

By categorically ignoring the issue of Taiwan-EU cooperation through a refusal to vote, Fidesz members have effectively failed in their responsibility to represent Hungary while undermining its interests.

Accomplished Polish-American political scientist Adam Przeworski defined democracy as a system in which parties lose elections.

In Hungary, the gerrymandered districts drawn after Fidesz’s victory in 2010 have continued to dismantle media freedom and pluralism, a process decried by Reporters Without Borders as an information police state.

Meanwhile, electoral patronage, including economic coercion involving threats from non-state actors, has made Fidesz’s hegemony particularly difficult to dismantle.

Even though a united opposition presented Orban with the first viable electoral challenge in 12 years, the system facilitated Fidesz’s fourth consecutive electoral victory.

As Budapest continues down the path of Euroscepticism and illiberalism, the EU must urgently address the challenges of institutional resilience and the ability to act globally. In an increasingly polarized global system, the EU should continue to strengthen its geopolitical power projection as well as its support for liberal democratic values.

However, to achieve this goal, the EU must strengthen its resilience to endogenous impacts, including democratic backsliding and the subjugation of its member states’ domestic policy priorities to countries’ authoritarian designs.

Marcin Jerzewski is a researcher at the Taiwan NextGen Foundation and an analyst at the European Values ​​Center for Security Policy, Taipei Office.