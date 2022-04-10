Rise and fall of Imran Khan: 10 things to know about the cricketer turned Pakistani PM | world news





By Sharmita Kar | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

From becoming (arguably) the greatest cricketer to ever support Pakistan and win the World Cup to starting his own political party and then becoming the country’s Prime Minister, the boy from Lahore with a touch of Midas, caught on a sticky wicket, has now been ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan by a landmark no-confidence motion passed during a midnight session of the National Assembly.

The cricketer-turned-politician had been in the eye of political anger that endangered his seat as prime minister. The former cricketer star, struggling with a declining economy, faced a string of resignations from allies and cabinet members, and lost a majority in Pakistan’s National Assembly, defying a no-confidence motion tabled by opposition parties in Parliament.

He is the first prime minister of Pakistan to lose office following a vote of no confidence.

Here are 10 things to know about Imran Khan:

Imran Khan was a famous international cricketer and the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team before entering politics. The PTI, which is currently the ruling party in Pakistan, had lost two elections in 1997 and 2002. Khan was offered political posts several times before retiring as a cricketer. In 1987, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, who was then president, offered Khan a position in the Pakistan Muslim League (PML). He was also invited by Nawaz Sharif to join his party. He refused both offers. Prior to entering politics, Khan also wrote a revealing autobiography which sparked controversy for revealing several shocking details about the former cricketer. Khan’s party also boycotted the 2008 elections calling them rigged and subsequently ran a political campaign. become a major party in the 2013 elections. The PTI then became the second party in number of votes and the third in number of seats won. As the main opposition party, Khan’s PTI mobilized the public by raising various issues, the most important being Azadi’s march. By 2018, Khan had garnered enough confidence in the votes and in that year’s general election, the PTI won 116 out of 270 contested seats. Khan made big promises during his oath, setting out policies aimed at making Pakistan a humanitarian state. Despite his efforts, he failed to revive Pakistan’s moribund economy and got caught up in his own rhetoric. he could save Pakistan. tabled by the opposition, which received a total of 174 favorable votes in the National Assembly. Although it is not immediately clear when the assembly will choose a new prime minister, speculation is that opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was almost certain to be chosen to lead the nuclear-armed nation.

Pakistan saw the unceremonious exit of Imran Khan on Saturday in a series of midnight developments as he was ousted in a vote of no confidence, which critics said the ruling party had tried to delay. A timeline of events from Imran Khan’s exit: November-December: It was PPP leader Khursheed Shah who first mentioned that the opposition would be strong enough to oust Khan. A month later, the opposition leader discussed the possibility of the motion.

