Pakistani PM Imran Khan ousted in no-confidence vote after 13-hour stalemate





Pakistani Imran Khan gestures during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan, June 4, 2021. SAIYNA BASHIR/Reuters

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday when he lost a vote of confidence in parliament, after being dumped by coalition partners who blame him for a crumbling economy and failure to deliver on his campaign promises.

The result of the vote, the culmination of a 1 p.m. session that included repeated delays, was announced just before 1 a.m. (2000 GMT Saturday) by the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Ayaz Sadiq.

Khan, 69, was ousted after 3 and a half years as leader of the nuclear-armed country of 220 million people where the military has ruled for almost half of his nearly 75 years in office. story.

The late-night vote followed several adjournments of the chamber, called due to lengthy speeches by members of the Khans party, who said there was a US plot to oust the cricketer-turned-politician star.

Opposition parties were able to secure 174 votes in the 342-member chamber in favor of the no-confidence motion, Sadiq said, making it a majority vote.

Therefore, the motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan has passed, he said to the thump of the offices.

There were only a few lawmakers from Khans ruling party present for the vote.

The chamber voted after the country’s powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met with Khan, said two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, as criticism mounted over the delay in the process parliamentary.

Parliament will meet on Monday to elect a new prime minister.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, the favorite to lead Pakistan, said Khan’s ouster was the chance for a fresh start.

A new dawn has begun… This alliance will rebuild Pakistan, Sharif, 70, told parliament.

Sharif, the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has a reputation for being an efficient administrator.

Elections are not due until August 2023. However, the opposition has said it wants a snap election, but only after inflicting a political defeat on Khan and passing legislation it says is needed to ensure future polls are held. free and fair.

Khan came to power in 2018 with the backing of the military, but recently lost his parliamentary majority when allies left his coalition government. There were also signs he had lost military support, analysts said.

Opposition parties say he has failed to revive a COVID-19 battered economy or deliver on his promises to make Pakistan a prosperous, corruption-free nation respected on the world stage.

His ouster extends Pakistan’s unenviable record of political instability: no prime minister has completed his term since independence from Britain in 1947, although Khan was the first to be removed by a vote of censorship.

Khans’ allies blocked the no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, prompting the country’s Supreme Court to intervene and allow the vote.

Khan earlier accused the United States of backing moves to oust him because he flew to Moscow for talks with President Vladimir Putin just after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24. Washington dismissed the accusation.

Muhammad Ali Khan, a lawmaker from the Khans party, said the prime minister had fought until the end and would return to lead parliament in the future.

