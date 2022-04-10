President Jokowi has lined up to be the father of the Indonesian automobile





Jakarta – Chairman of MPR RI and General Chairman of Indonesian Motorcycle Association (IMI), Bambang Soesatyo announced that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is an Indonesian automotive figure. The announcement took place during the release of Gaspol’s IMI Super Apps digital platform at the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2022. Bamsoet, as he is colloquially known, said the award was due to Jokowi’s leadership success in organizing a major international event that has become the talk of the world. As known, Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) has hosted MotoGP, World Superbike, Moto2, Moto3 and Asia Talent Cup. “Pak Jokowi who ignited the automotive world by initiating the creation of Mandalika, which later went global. Therefore, IMI awarded Pak Jokowi the title of ‘Father of Indonesian Automobile’,” said Bamsoet at JIExpo Kemayoran, Saturday 04/09/2022). Bamsoet said the announcement was made during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding for the construction of the Bintan International Circuit (BIC) to stage a Formula 1 (F1) race. “We announced this in Riau yesterday when we reached a memorandum of understanding to build a new Formula 1 circuit on the island of Bintan, which will hopefully complete the inauguration this Eid,” said said Bamsoet. Bamsoet will also present an IMI membership card to President Joko Widodo. Launch of the Gaspol app Full speed! is a digital automotive sports media platform downloadable on Android and IOS. Within the app, there will be various features including online creation of IMI membership cards, registered club panels, starter permit cards, organizational membership certificates, as well as SIM and STNK renewals in line. The app also has a forum feature to discuss various automotive products sold in the IMI market. That way, Bamsoet said, auto enthusiasts can hear directly if there’s a product review from the expert (knowledge sharing), including getting knowledge and tips and tricks. Watch videos »President Jokowi invites 34 governors to camp in the capital of the archipelago“

