Big Midnight Political Drama in Pakistan as Imran Khan Loses Confidence Vote, Ousted as Prime Minister – Check Key Developments | world news





New Delhi: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday April 10, 2022 after losing a vote of confidence in parliament. The result of the vote was announced just before 01:30 IST by Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Ayaz Sadiq.

The cricketer-turned-politician has been ousted after 3½ years in charge of Pakistan.

Pakistan political crisis: Here are the main developments Imran Khan loses confidence in vote, ousted as Pakistani PM

Opposition parties were able to obtain 174 votes in the 342-member Chamber in favor of the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. The midnight vote followed several adjournments of the chamber, called because of lengthy speeches by members of Khan’s party, who said there was a US plot to oust Khan.

National Assembly to elect Pakistan’s new prime minister on Monday

After a day full of drama, the National Assembly adjourned in the early hours of Sunday and the House will reconvene on April 11 to elect the new Prime Minister of Pakistan. Ayaz Sadiq said the nomination papers for the new prime minister could be submitted by 2 p.m. on Sunday and the review would take place before 3 p.m.

The National Assembly session will reconvene on Monday April 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. instead of 11:00 a.m. @appcsocialmedia @PTVNewsOfficial @PTV_Parliament @GovtofPakistan @demp_gov https://t.co/zduUlZ9lX2

National Assembly of Pakistan (@NAofPakistan) April 9, 2022

“A new dawn has begun,” says Shehbaz Sharif, favorite to become new Pak PM

The frontrunner to become Pakistan’s new prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, said ousting Imran Khan was a chance for a fresh start.

“A new dawn has begun… This alliance will rebuild Pakistan,” Sharif, the younger brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif, told parliament.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever been ousted by a motion of no confidence

No prime minister in Pakistan’s history has ever been ousted by a motion of no confidence and Imran Khan, 69, became the first prime minister whose fate was decided by a vote of confidence. Khan’s ouster also prolongs Pakistan’s unenviable record of political instability, as no prime minister has completed his term since independence in 1947.

Imran Khan will return to lead Parliament in the future

Muhammad Ali Khan, a lawmaker from Imran Khan’s party, said Imran Khan had fought until the end and would return to lead parliament in the future.

(With contributions from the agency)

