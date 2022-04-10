Zelensky prepares for a tough battle





As the West rallies against Russia’s war by imposing crippling sanctions on the economy and phasing out Russian energy, NATO is drawing up plans to deploy a permanent large-scale military force to the Ukrainian border. in order to fight against future aggression from the Kremlin. Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with The telegraph in London that NATO was in the midst of a very fundamental transformation that will reflect the long-term consequences of Vladimir Putin’s actions. As part of a major reset, the relatively weak tripwire presence on the alliance’s eastern flank will be replaced with forces sufficient to repel an attempted invasion of member states such as Estonia and Latvia. . Options for the reset are being worked out by NATO military commanders. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy takes Boris Johnson on a tour of war-torn Kyiv. Johnson said he would give Ukraine 120 new armored vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems, which could be used to fight Russian forces in Mariupol, on Ukraine’s southern coast. He also promised to guarantee an additional $385 million ($674 million) in World Bank loans to Ukraine, subject to parliamentary approval. He said Britain would provide the equipment, technology, know-how and intelligence so that Ukraine would never be invaded again, and pledged to liberalize trade with Ukraine as as we move forward. Zelensky hailed Johnson as one of the most motivated opponents of the Russian invasion. This visit is a demonstration of the UK’s strong, significant and ongoing support for Ukraine. We appreciate it and we will remember it, he said. Peace agreements must provide an effective safeguards mechanism for our state. We talked about it in detail today. We hope that in this process, London will play a key role in achieving peace in Ukraine; it will be our common victory. Johnson is the first Group of Seven leader to visit kyiv since the Russian invasion and followed a similar meeting between Zelensky and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week. Earlier today, the Ukrainian leader met Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer in Kyiv, warning at a joint press conference that while the threat to the capital has faded, it is gaining in the east. Loading Ukrainian officials have urged civilians in the east to flee. On Friday, officials said more than 50 people were killed in a missile strike on a train station in the town of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, where thousands had gathered to evacuate. Russia’s invasion, which began on February 24, has forced about a quarter of the population of 44 million people from their homes, reduced cities to rubble and killed or injured thousands. The civilian casualties have sparked a wave of international condemnation, particularly for the dead in Bucha, a town northwest of kyiv that until last week was occupied by Russian forces. Friday’s missile attack on the train station in Kramatorsk, a hub for civilians fleeing the east, left shreds of bloodstained clothes, toys and damaged luggage strewn across the station platform. The city’s mayor, Oleksander Honcharenko, who estimated 4,000 people had gathered there at the time, said on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 52. The Russian Defense Ministry denied responsibility, saying in a statement that the missiles that hit the station were used only by the Ukrainian military and that the Russian armed forces had no assigned targets in Kramatorsk on Friday. Russian state television described the attack as a bloody provocation of Ukraine. with the agencies

