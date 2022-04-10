Trump backs Oz in Pennsylvania Senate primary race





HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crowded Republican Senate primary, ending months of maneuvering to gain his support.

In a statement Saturday night, Trump said his decision was to win the election as he officially endorsed the famed heart surgeon best known as host of daytime television The Dr. Oz Show.

The Greater Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz to the United States Senate, Trump said, in part. Later, at a rally in North Carolina, he said, You know, when you’ve been on TV for 18, it’s like a poll. It means people like you.”

Oz was competing for Trump’s endorsement in the May 17 primary against former hedge fund CEO David McCormick, whose wife, Dina Powell, served in Trump’s administration. Both men had gone to great lengths to win over the former president, who remains deeply popular with the Republican base and has been courted by primary candidates across the country.

At a conservative forum in Pennsylvania last weekend, candidates were asked if they wanted Trump’s endorsement and for him to come to Pennsylvania to campaign for them.

This is the simplest question we were going to ask ourselves all day, answered one of the candidates, Jeff Bartos, a real estate investor. Yes. 100%, yes.

The decision marks a disappointment for McCormick, who met with Trump last week and had hired a litany of former Trump aides for his campaign. Although he was virtually unknown to voters before declaring his candidacy in January, he topped a recent Fox News poll of Pennsylvania GOP primary voters.

Trump had previously backed Sean Parnell in the race, but Parnell withdrew his candidacy amid allegations of abuse by his estranged wife. The reversal has raised questions about the strength of Trump’s vetting process and concerns among Republicans about whether the former president was backing candidates who may be able to win their respective primaries but who are floundering in the upcoming general election. determine which party controls the Senate.

This time, Trump has made it clear that eligibility is a priority. In his statement, he noted that Oz was a well-known quantity who lived with us through the screen and was always popular, respected, and smart.

Perhaps more importantly, I believe that Mehmet Oz will be best suited to win the general election against a radical left-wing Democrat who seeks to do unthinkable harm to our country,” he added. “Women, in particular, are drawn to Dr. Oz. for his advice and opinions. I have seen this many times over the years. They know him, believe in him and trust him,” he said.

When Oz interviewed Trump on his show in 2016, Trump told him at one point that his wife, Melania Trump, was a huge fan of the show.

Oz also has a long personal history with Trump.

Oz said in a recent interview that he first met Trump in 2004 or 2005 when he asked Trump to use his golf course for an event for the Children of Oz charity. Trump agreed. After that, they saw each other intermittently at social events before Oz interviewed Trump about his health during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump, in conversations, has often praised Oz for his positive treatment on the show. “He even said I was in amazing health, which made me love him even more (although he also said I should drop a few pounds!), Trump wrote in his statement.

McCormick, meanwhile, has made deep inroads with donors and party officials in Pennsylvania, and won support from former Trump administration officials Sarah Sanders and Mike Pompeo. But he had to work to become a pro-Trump candidate, America First.

McCormick has had strong ties to the Republican establishment since his days in the administration of President George W. Bush. In 2015, McCormick hosted a fundraiser for Jeb Bush, Trump’s 2016 rival.

It has opened McCormick, who spent a dozen years as an executive at one of the nation’s largest hedge funds, to accusations from some conservatives that he is a globalist, a pejorative term adopted by Trump and others in its orbit to evoke an elite, international coterie that does not serve the best interests of the Americas.

Meanwhile, McCormick and a super PAC supporting him have spent millions attacking Oz.

The ads single out Oz’s long career on television and as a public figure and accuse him of being a liberal, pointing out, for example, his repeated public advocacy for Obamacare, the US health care law. former President Barack Obama. They also accuse Oz of being too Hollywood.

Oz also took heat in the run to the mat. He lived in New Jersey for two decades until he decided to show up in neighboring Pennsylvania, where his in-laws live.

Trump’s decision drew criticism from some Oz critics, including Parnell, who endorsed McCormick.

I have immense respect for President Trump. I was honored to have his endorsement in PA, he tweeted. But I’m disappointed with that. Oz is the antithesis of everything that made Trump the best president of my life, the furthest thing from America first and that would be very bad for the PA.

