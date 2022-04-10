pm modi: PM Modi hails central farmer empowerment programs | India News







On Sunday, Prime Minister Modi, in a tweet while sharing details of the benefits of various central government programs for farmers, said self-reliant farmers are the key to a prosperous nation.

According to the infographic shared by the Prime Minister with his tweet, 11.3 crore farmers have directly benefited from the schemes, with Rs 1.82 lakh crore directly transferred to their accounts.

“Under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi, farmers received an annual grant of Rs 6,000, and an amount of Rs 1.30 crore was transferred during the Covid pandemic. ‘, reads the text in the photo.

Announced by Union Trade and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during the Indian Union Interim Budget 2019 in February 2019, the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is an Indian government initiative in which all farmers will get up to 6,000 rupees per year. minimum income support.

Meanwhile, under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, as shown in the photo, a loan facility of 1 lakh crore has been extended for the development of agriculture-related infrastructure. Loan approval of Rs 8,585 crore for 11,632 projects has been given.

The Agricultural Infrastructure Fund provides a medium to long-term debt financing facility to invest in viable post-harvest management infrastructure projects and community agricultural assets through interest.

Further, PM Modi, pictured, informed that 1.73 crore farmers have registered on the e-NAM platform, which recorded activity of Rs 1.87 lakh crore.

The National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) is an online trading platform for agricultural products in India.

The e-market facilitates online trading of commodities by farmers, traders and buyers, contributes to better price discovery and provides facilities for smooth marketing of commodities.

Baisakhi, the harvest festival, is celebrated to mark the beginning of the new spring. It also marks the Hindu New Year.

The festival also marks the start of the harvest season.

The harvest season is celebrated all over India under different names: Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra, Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, Baisakhi in Punjab, Navreh in Jammu and Kashmir, Poila Boisakh in Bengal West, Bohag Bihu in Assam and Vishu in Kerala.

