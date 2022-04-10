After weeks of unrest, Imran Khan is ousted as Prime Minister of Pakistan





JAKARTA: The sound of tambourines has returned to the narrow lanes of South Jakarta after a long pandemic hiatus, marking the month of Ramadan with distinctive Islamic devotional music originating in the Indonesian capital.

Locally known as rebana biang, tambourines have been used by the Betawi community of Jakarta for two centuries. Larger than those used elsewhere in Southeast Asia and without metal jingles, portable drums are also played during other religious celebrations, but it is especially Ramadan that is traditionally associated with their sound.

Today, the tradition is kept alive by the latest rebana biang ensemble, Sanggar Lestari Budaya.

For decades, the band consisted of nothing but family members, with rebana playing and production techniques being passed down from generation to generation. It wasn’t until the 2000s that its founder’s great-grandson, Mohamad Natsir, started teaching music to those outside his family.

He was the one who opened the space for those not in the family to learn rebana and form their own groups, said David Rahman, 30, who is not a family member but took over the job. together this year, after the death of Natsirs.

The group now has seven members, all between the ages of 25 and 30.

Although they experimented with adding other instruments to their performances, the rebana remains the core of their art and to play with them a musician must master it as their great-grandfathers did and learn 12 rebana strokes traditional.

Collaborations are meant to attract people to join us, Rahman said.

I will keep the original features unchanged.

To keep the original shape, however, young musicians will find it increasingly difficult to maintain their instruments.

There is only one master craftsman left in Jakarta capable of making rebana: Abdul Rahman, a member of Sanggar Lestari Budaya’s extended family.

Already 80 years old, he admits that his eyesight is no longer good.

It takes Rahman two weeks to produce the three different sized drums that are part of the rebana. Sometimes it takes longer as the materials come from other parts of Indonesia and can be expensive. It costs about $350 to make an instrument.

Raw materials, such as wood and sheepskin, come from Loning village in Kebumen, Central Java, he told Arab News.

Rahman says his son has learned some of the trade, but his skills still need to be honed.

For now, the musicians are not trying to borrow tomorrow’s grief and are all focusing on practicing during the month of fasting.

Practicing during Ramadan is a joyful experience, the group’s leader said.

Well, surely earn some (spiritual) reward because it is a good and blessed month.

They have already earned a warm welcome from members of the Betawi community, after their performances were suspended for two years by coronavirus lockdowns.

Catur Widarsono, a caretaker who lives next to the groups practice hall in Ciganjur, said the neighborhood felt desolate without the sound of rebana biang during the pandemic and everyone was happy to hear it again.

(For us) inhabitants, when there are activities like rebana during Ramadan, it becomes serene, the atmosphere in the neighborhood becomes serene, he added.

Mohammad Alwi, whose family also lives nearby, told Arab News he was happy the sound of music was back.

Because of the pandemic, their routine was less, he said.

I’m glad to hear them (again), especially during the month of Ramadan. This reduces the anxiety that the pandemic had brought.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2060056/world The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos