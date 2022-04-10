Kid Rock opens a concert with a video message from Trump





Kid Rock kicked off his concert tour with a message from former President Donald Trump this week, according to videos shared on social media.

A TikTok video from the Kid Rock concert this week showed the controversial musician playing a video message from the 45th President of the United States

In the video, Trump called the crowd “hard-working, God-fearing rock-and-roll patriots” and said “all of you in attendance are truly the backbone of our great country.”

The Michigan-born artist, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, is a longtime Trump supporter. He started his “Bad Reputation” tour in Indiana this week.

Trump added in the video: “Bob is truly one of the greatest entertainers of our time. He is by no means the best golfer, his golf game could do with a little work.

“But a great, great artist, and that’s why you’re here. Let’s all continue to love one another, fight for our God-given freedoms, and most of all, rock America again.”

The shooter accused of stealing Lady Gaga’s dog mistakenly released Dancing With the Stars to move to Disney+

He ended the video message by donning a red hat as he read “Make America Rock Again,” a reference to his “Make America Great Again” catchphrase.

The singer headlined rallies for the former president and released a song in January disparaging President Biden and his chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci.

Kid Rock told Fox News host Tucker Carlson last month that it was impossible to cancel during an interview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/3263344-kid-rock-opens-concert-with-video-message-from-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos