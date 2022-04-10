IMI Names Chairman Jokowi as Father of National Automotive

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President of the Indonesian Association of Motorcyclists (I) Bambang Soesatyo announced that he was appointing President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as the father of National Automotive.

Jokowi is considered to have supported the automotive sector in Indonesia.

“Because Jokowi has managed to excite the domestic motor world worldwide with his idea of ​​establishing Mandalika International Circuit, West Nusa Tenggara,” the MPR Chairman said in a written statement received on Sunday (10/ 4/2022).

Read also : Kemenparekraf: 75.8% of the public satisfied with the MotoGP Mandalika 2022

Bambang said IMI has also printed an IMI Honorary Membership Card (KTA) for Jokowi which will be handed out in the near future.

The man colloquially known as Bambang Soesatyo said this along with IMI Super Apps pre-launch, GASPOL! IMI at the 2022 Indonesia International Hybrid Auto Show, JiExpo, Jakarta on Saturday.

Jokowi himself received his own appreciation from the field of art, namely a sculpture made by artist Nyoman Nuarta.

Read also : Five facts about the statue of Jokowi riding a motorbike in Mandalika

The 3-ton statue has been installed at the entrance of the Lombok Mandalika International Circuit and will become an icon in the Indonesia Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) region.

Nyoman said the statue, which was given the name “Speed”, not only represented the circuit area and a new era of motorsport in the country, but more than that, it was a representation of the character of a leader.

Attention, the material of the statue is copper and brass, its size is 670 x 185 x 390 centimeters and it was made in just one month.

Get updates choice news and latest news every day on Kompas.com. Let’s join the Telegram group “Kompas.com News Update”, how to click on the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate, then join. First you need to install the Telegram app on your mobile phone.