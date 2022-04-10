Video of Boris Johnson walking in Kyiv with Zelensky viewed over 1.6 million times





A video of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson walking through war-torn kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday has been viewed more than 1.6 million times. Johnson made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Saturday to show his support and pledge additional financial and military aid to the nation amid the ongoing Russian invasion. In the video, Johnson can be seen waving to civilians while walking alongside Zelensky through the streets of downtown Kyiv. At one point, a Ukrainian stops Johnson and appears to offer thanks and praise for his efforts. The British leader responded by saying: “It is a pleasure to meet you, and it has been our privilege to help you. You have an outstanding chairman, Mr Zelensky, who has done an outstanding job. We just want to continue to support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.” As of Saturday afternoon, the viral video shared by Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson had been viewed more than 1.6 million times. Following a closed-door meeting between the two leaders, JOhnson’s government said in a statement that Britain will supply 120 armored vehicles as well as new anti-ship missile systems to the Ukrainian army. The military aid comes on top of £100 million ($130 million) of equipment Johnson pledged to Ukraine on Friday. Zelensky praised Johnson for coming to the capital, writing on Facebook Saturday that the British prime minister is “one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion, a leader in pushing for sanctions against Russia and the support for the defense of Ukraine”. Johnson said in published remarks on Saturday that it was “vital” to continue to provide Ukraine with needed support as Russia is expected to step up its efforts in the eastern Donbass region. “I think the Ukrainians showed the courage of a lion, and you, Volodymyr, gave the roar of this lion,” he said. “It is clear – and we have discussed this at length – it is clear that [Russian President Vladimir Putin] suffered a defeat but his retreat is tactical and he will now step up the pressure in Donbass and the east.” Johnson’s visit came amid an outpouring of European support for Ukraine after Russia carried out a series of violent attacks on citizens. On Friday, a Russian missile hit a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, killing at least 50 civilians. A few days earlier, Russian soldiers had massacred and tortured hundreds of Ukrainians near kyiv. In the town of Bucha, graphic images have emerged showing mass graves and corpses with their hands tied behind their backs. Russian troops have also been accused of raping and torturing women, as well as killing children. The atrocities have drawn widespread condemnation, with President Joe Biden and other world leaders calling Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal”. Newsweek contacted the foreign ministries of Ukraine and Russia for further comment.

