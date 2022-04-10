Khan: US flatly rejects Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘conspiracy’ allegations to overthrow his government





WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: The United States has categorically rejected beleaguered Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s latest allegations of a “foreign plot” being plotted in Washington to topple his government with the help of opposition parties, saying it does not there is “absolutely no truth” to these claims. Khan claimed that the opposition’s no-confidence motion against him was the result of a “foreign plot” due to his independent foreign policy and that funds were funneled in from abroad to oust him from power. In an address to the nation on Friday, the 69-year-old prime minister repeated his allegations that a senior US diplomat had threatened regime change in Pakistan. Khan alleged that Donald Lu, deputy secretary of the State Department’s Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, was involved in the “foreign plot” to overthrow his government. Responding to a question about Khan’s new allegations that the United States is encouraging a no-confidence vote against his government, Deputy State Department spokeswoman Jalina Porter said at a press conference on Friday: “Let me say very frankly that there is absolutely no truth to these allegations.” “Of course, we continue to follow these developments, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law. But again, these allegations are absolutely not true,” she said. Friday’s rebuttal was the third time the US State Department has publicly commented on Khan’s allegations. Earlier, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported that the State Department dismissed the allegation when it first broke in late March. On March 31, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “We are following developments in Pakistan closely, and we respect and support Pakistan’s constitutional process and rule of law. But when it comes to these claims, they are not true. Prime Minister Khan, at a public rally in Islamabad on March 27, first leaked a “letter” and claimed it contained a US threat against the Pakistani government. Based on the letter and the plot National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri had allegedly rejected the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Khan on April 3. The Vice Speaker’s decision was overturned by the Supreme Court on Thursday. Pakistan’s parliament has started its crucial session to pass the no-confidence resolution against the defiant PM.Also earlier this month, the US denied reports of any ‘threatening letter’ being sent to Pakistan over the situation current politics in the country. Last week, some Pakistani media reported that the mighty military also contradicted Prime Minister Khan’s remarks accusing America of plotting to to overthrow his government, claiming there was no evidence of interference in the country’s internal affairs.

