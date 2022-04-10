Trump Jr. suggested ways to cancel 2020 election in text to Meadows: CNN





(The Hill) – Several days before the 2020 presidential election results were announced, Donald Trump Jr. texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about ways to cancel the results, according to documents seen by CNN.

The network reviewed a text message sent by former President Trump’s son to Meadows that was part of correspondence obtained by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, according to CNN.

In the text to Meadows on Nov. 5 at 12:51 p.m., Trump Jr. reportedly referenced the idea of ​​having Republican-controlled State Houses nominate Trump voters.

The former president’s son also reportedly referenced the filing of legal challenges to the state’s results and supporting recounts.

It’s very simple, Trump Jr. texted Meadows, according to CNN. We have many paths We control them all.

He also suggested an idea of ​​having the House of Representatives vote by state party delegation, with each state getting one vote, in case none of the presidential candidates had enough votes in the electoral colleges to secure the presidency. , reported CNN.

That’s what we need to do please read it and pass it on to anyone who needs to see it because I’m not sure Trump Jr. reportedly texted Meadows before outlining his ideas .

The latest idea thrown at Meadows by Trump Jr. was to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and White House coronavirus adviser Anthony Fauci.

Ray of fire; Late Fauci, he said, according to the news network.

He then suggested that former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell head the office.

A lawyer for Trump Jr. said the texts were most likely something the president’s son passed down from someone else.

After the election, Don received many messages from supporters and others. Given the date, this message likely came from someone else and was forwarded, Alan Futerfas told The Hill in a statement.

George Terwilliger, an attorney for Meadows, did not comment when contacted by The Hill about the CNN report.

A spokesperson for the House Select Committee declined to comment to CNN on the matter.

The development comes as Trump and others have continued to push unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

The Hill has contacted the House committee for comment.

