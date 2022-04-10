Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock and Stock Market News | Financial News

Published

3 weeks ago

on

By

 
















Moneycontrol PRO

















The holiday-shortened week should be action-heavy with the start of the earnings season, inflation and industrial production data, and the Ukraine-Russia crisis expected to keep markets volatile. Stock-specific opportunities may arise from earnings season.

Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week


New trends

Akshata Murty says proud of Infosys investment, India remains my country of birth, amid tax row



namePriceSwitch% changes
ntpc152.05-1.45-0.94
Sbi516.101.150.22
Nhpc30.55-0.20-0.65
Indiabulls Hsg172.40-3.90-2.21

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting