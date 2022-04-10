Transfer of the Khashoggi affair to Riyadh, will the Erdogan-Bin Salman reconciliation last?

Due to the different view of the popular uprisings that have swept across West Asia and North Africa since 2011, Erdogan’s Turkey has experienced a considerable level of tension with Arab states in general and Arab monarchies in the Persian Gulf. specifically. After taking power as crown prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia rose to the rank of leader of the Muslim world with an unfavorable view of Erdogan.

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On Thursday, a Turkish court decided to stop the murder trial of Jamal Khashoggi and transfer the case to Saudi Arabia.

Jamal Khashoggi was an outspoken Saudi critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who was horribly murdered at his country’s consulate in Istanbul in early October 2018 by a death squad dispatched by Saudi security services.

“We have decided to transfer the case to Saudi Arabia,” said the judge in charge of the trial in absentia of the 26 Saudi nationals implicated in the assassination.

The decision comes as the Turkish prosecutor’s unexpected request at the end of March 2022 surprised many political observers. Although this court ruling may appear to be an independent decision, it suggests that Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s move towards improving relations with Arab countries in the Persian Gulf was the main reason for the recent ruling. In addition to completely calling into question the justice of the Erdogan government in the Khashoggi murder case, this decision contradicts internal and external claims of a lack of independence of the Turkish judicial system.

Erdogan smiles at the sworn enemy

Due to the different view of the popular uprisings that have swept across West Asia and North Africa since 2011, Erdogan’s Turkey has experienced a considerable level of tension with Arab states in general and Arab monarchies in the Persian Gulf. specifically. After taking power as crown prince, Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia rose to the rank of leader of the Muslim world with an unfavorable view of Erdogan. The Khashoggi affair was instrumentalized by Erdogan to pressure the young king-in-waiting and thus became a case of hostility between the two.

There is no doubt that Erdogan’s media propaganda exerted the heaviest pressure on bin Salman, undermining his position and ambitions as crown prince. However, the transfer of the murder case to the Arab kingdom should be seen as a political about-face marking a new chapter in Ankara-Istanbul relations. Many agree that economic and political factors are behind this turnaround.

Economic Drivers of Erdogan’s Change

The economic crisis of recent years has been Erdogan’s Achilles’ heel in national politics. The Turkish leader as well as the leaders of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) are well aware that if the current economic situation continues, they will have no place in the country’s politics. In fact, in the years since 2002, the AKP has performed well in presenting and implementing specific plans and appropriate policies. The most significant economic breakthroughs of Erdogan and the AKP during the first decade of their rule in Turkey were the dramatic increase in economic growth, per capita output, attraction of foreign investment, employment and success in controlling inflation. For more than a decade, Erdogan’s government has been very successful in reining in inflation, reducing the double-digit inflation rate above 70%, which Turkey has suffered from for years, to one of the lowest inflation rates in the region, at 7%, in 2008.

All of these factors have been the winning cards for Erdogan and his party to stay in power. These factors, however, have become a weak point for him in recent years. Over the past three years, due to the fall in the value of the lira, the inflation rate of almost 20% and the instability of the economic decisions of the leaders of the Justice and Development Party, more than Turkey has never faced the risk of fleeing foreign capital. In recent years, an inflation rate above 15% has retarded foreign investment in the country. Meanwhile, an interest rate of 19% in Turkey had attracted foreign investors to the country, but a reduction to 15% of this rate would probably lead to the flight of foreign investors.

Pressured by such circumstances, Erdogan appears to be trying to ease Ankara’s strained relations with Arab countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to ease economic pressures. A clear sign of this approach is Erdogan’s recent attempt to change bin Salman’s view by transferring the most important security dossier in the Saudi crown prince’s political life to the kingdom. The Turkish leader hopes that Riyadh will save the AKP from the crisis by investing in the Turkish economy and industry.

Political factors

Another important issue motivating a change in Erdogan’s attitude towards relations with Riyadh concerns domestic political issues and the possibility that the AKP will suffer defeat in the upcoming legislative and presidential elections. The unprecedented economic difficulties for two decades have prompted opposition parties, as well as a large part of the public, to call for the resignation of Erdogan and to organize early legislative and presidential elections.

According to the results of 15 new polls conducted by various Turkish media and research institutes, support for the ruling party, in power since 2002, has risen from 42% in the 2018 elections to 36% currently. The polls also suggest that the AKP, with all its allies, in particular the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), will only win 45% of the seats, a percentage never sufficient to form a new government independently. Erdogan hopes to use de-escalation with a country like Saudi Arabia to escape electoral defeat.

Flexibility and change that can end the Erdogan era

The Turkish leader may think that flexibility towards Saudi Arabia can help improve the position of the AKP in Turkish politics, but the reality is that proximity to a ruthless dictator and one that Erdogan himself has called “criminal” would give the opposite and can impose a heavy defeat on Erdogan.

Under current conditions, a large number of Turkish citizens as well as Muslims in Islamic countries recognize bin Salman as a criminal and a tyrant who orders the murder of his opponents in various countries in unusual ways, has been bombing innocent Yemenis for 8 years so that keeping them under the most severe inhumane siege, has turned Saudi Arabia into a prison for its opponents. Therefore, Erdogan’s closeness to Prince Mohammed could have a profound effect on his image and position and may tarnish them among the Turkish people.

On the other hand, Erdogan’s flexibility in the Khashoggi case cannot substantially help him deal with economic and political challenges since the Saudi leadership, as well as the Emirati, is not interested in maintaining ‘Erdogan in power because they see him as a constant threat that may turn again in the future. hostile towards them and also find him at the head of their most opposed political rival camp, the Muslim Brotherhood, in the region and in the Muslim world.

