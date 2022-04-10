Prime Minister Imran Khan loses vote of no confidence, ousted from power in Pakistan | world news





Pakistan’s government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday was ousted from power after rejecting a no-confidence motion tabled against it by the opposition, following a day-long political drama. No less than 174 members registered their votes in favor of the resolution. Pakistan’s parliament had begun voting on a no-confidence motion against Khan, ending a 1 p.m. deadlock over which vote he was to lose.

No prime minister has ever served a full term in Pakistan, but Khan is the first to lose office following a vote of no confidence. It was not immediately clear when the assembly would choose a new prime minister, but opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was all but certain to be chosen to lead the nuclear nation of 220million after weeks of political drama high level.

The vote came after the country’s powerful army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, met Khan, two sources said, as criticism mounted over the delay in the parliamentary process.

Lower house speaker Asad Qaisar, a member of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who adjourned the house three times on Saturday, announced his resignation, adding to the drama in the house.

“The interests of the country must be the priority,” he said.

Khan’s allies blocked the no-confidence motion last week and dissolved the lower house of parliament, prompting the country’s Supreme Court to intervene and allow the vote. The Prime Minister’s supporters claim there is a foreign plot to overthrow him.

Khan, 69, came to power in 2018 with the backing of the military but recently lost his parliamentary majority when allies left his coalition government.

Opposition parties have alleged that Khan has failed to revive a Covid-19 battered economy or deliver on his promises to make Pakistan a prosperous, corruption-free nation respected on the world stage.

The cricketer-turned-politician had vowed to “fight” any attempt to replace him.

Friday Times editor Najam Sethi said Khan seemed determined to defy Supreme Court orders.

“This means he is either on a politically suicidal path or is being pushed to continue the resistance awaiting last minute support/intervention from elements of the Miltablishment,” he said, referring to the military.

Ahead of Saturday’s session adjournment, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to become prime minister if Khan is ousted, urged lower house speaker Qaiser to ensure the vote is carried out as a matter of priority.

The speaker said he would implement the court order “in letter and spirit”.

The opposition and some analysts have said Khan fell out with the military, a charge he and the military have denied. The military has ruled the state for half of its 75-year postcolonial history, and no prime minister has completed a full five-year term.

Khan, who enjoyed broad popular support when he took office, said on Friday night that he was disappointed with the highest court’s decision but had accepted it. But he said he would not recognize any opposition government to replace him.

‘I will not accept an imported government,’ he told the nation in a late night speech, suggesting the decision to oust him was part of a foreign plot and calling for peaceful protests on Sunday . “I’m ready for a fight.”

Khan accused the United States of supporting a plot to oust him, without providing proof of his claim, which Washington denied. He opposed the US-led intervention in Afghanistan and has developed relations with Russia since becoming prime minister.

What happens next?

Parliament can continue to function until the end of its five-year term in August 2023, after which general elections will be held within 60 days.

There will be a vote in the National Assembly to elect a new Prime Minister to serve until then. Candidates can be nominated by any party with legislators in the assembly.

The new Prime Minister can however call legislative elections immediately, without waiting for 2023.

Some constitutional analysts say the assembly can be dissolved and a general election held if no candidate can win a majority of votes to become prime minister.

(With agency contributions)

