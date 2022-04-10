PHILOSOPHICAL CONSIDERATIONS IN A PRESIDENT’S DECISION

By SHIDARTA (April 2022)

On February 24, 2022, President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Decree No. 2 of 2022 regarding State Sovereignty Enforcement Day. This decision is in fact simple, in particular within the framework of the establishment of March 1 as Day of the application of the sovereignty of the State. However, this decision becomes interesting because the consideration “considering” the letter c of this decision explicitly mentions several names, namely Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono IX (as the initiator of the General Offensive of March 1, 1949), the Grand Commander General Sudirman (as the party that ordered) and President Soekarno and Vice President Mohammad Hatta (as the parties that agreed). So why was Lieutenant Colonel Suharto not mentioned? In fact, in the movie “Janur Kuning” Suharto’s role is so important [atau ditonjolkan].

The issue of not including Suharto’s name subsequently arose in various discussions. One of them, at the Jaya Suprana Show on April 6, 2022, which invited a researcher/teacher from Leiden University, Dr. Surya Suryadi, MA During the event which was broadcast on the Youtube channel , Suryadi said Presidential Decree No. 2 of 2022 was historic because it did not mention Suharto’s name. This, he says, contradicts the fact that Dutch-language media published in the Netherlands and Indonesia at the time had placed Suharto as an important figure in the events of the general offensive of March 1, 1949. The interest of media for Suharto was surprising as his superior, Colonel Bambang Sugeng, was barely mentioned by name in the media at the time.

I do not intend to go too far in this area of ​​debate for a reason, that I am not an expert in Indonesian history. I was intrigued to discover how a consideration that is often overlooked when reading a rule and/or ruling suddenly caught my eye. For that, let’s examine the editorial considerations chosen by the designer of this decision:

a. that the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia which was proclaimed on August 17, 1945 is an independent and sovereign state so that it can achieve the purposes of the state set forth in the preamble of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia Indonesia, namely to protect the entire Indonesian nation and the entire Indonesian homeland and promote general welfare, educate the life of the nation and participate in the realization of a world order based on freedom,

lasting peace and social justice;

This consideration for letter a emphasizes “the vision and mission” of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia. These visions and missions were expressly stated in the preamble of the Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia of 1945. Further:

b. that after the proclamation of independence on August 17, 1945, the efforts of the Indonesian people to gain recognition of sovereignty from the international community met with resistance from the Dutch by carrying out military aggression and political propaganda in the United Nations ;

This consideration in letter b takes consideration in a more specific direction, that the vision and mission of the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia was tested by the conditions after the proclamation of independence on August 17, 1945. This shows that the efforts of the Indonesian people to obtain recognition of sovereignty from the international community is not easy. . The Dutch retaliated by carrying out military aggression and political propaganda at the United Nations. Following:

vs. that the events of the General Offensive of March 1, 1949 which was initiated by Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono IX and ordered by Grand Commander General Sudirman and was approved and proposed by President Soekarno and Vice President Mohammad Hatta and supported by

The Indonesian National Army, the Indonesian National Police, the People’s Struggle Armies and all other components of the Indonesian nation are an important part of the history of the struggle of the Indonesian people who are able to restore existence and sovereignty of the Indonesian State in the international world and succeeded in uniting the conscience and the spirit of unity and integrity, the unity of the Indonesian nation;

This preamble to letter c then stated that the vision and mission of the state which had met with resistance from the Dutch was marked by an important event, namely the General Offensive of March 1, 1949. This attack was courageously responded by all components of the Indonesian nation. The incident known as the General Offensive of March 1, 1949 played an important role in the history of the struggle of the Indonesian people to restore the existence and sovereignty of the state in the international world and succeeded in bring back the consciousness and spirit of unity and integrity of the Indonesian nation. If the editorial consideration of the letter c is limited to the above description, there really will be no problem.

These considerations become problematic and even tend to be “counterproductive” when the words “…which was initiated by Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono IX and ordained by Grand Commander General Sudirman and was approved and proposed by President Soekarno and Vice President Mohammad Hatta…” inserted between the words of the preamble. Is it true that there is an intention to eliminate the role of a figure in this formulation? Of course, the designer of the decision could argue that there was no such intention. If this figure is signified by Suharto, then Suharto’s contribution has been represented by the words ” “…and supported by

Indonesian National Army,…”General Sudirman’s position as Supreme Commander of the Indonesian National Army at the time should have been sufficient to represent that institution, given that Suharto was part of the Indonesian National Army. In fact, hierarchically, Lieutenant-Colonel Suharto was not a direct subordinate of General Soediman, because there was always Colonel Bambang Sugeng (Military Governor III and Commander of Division III) as Suharto’s superior. So where is the error in the formulation of this letter of consideration c?

If you want to find the “false” (for those who are in a hurry to do this research), then the above formula must be referred to the function of this consideration as the basis of philosophical thoughts. [serta sosiologis dan yuridis]* of the presence of Presidential Decree No. 2 of 2022. Are the words true? “…which was initiated by Sri Sultan Hamengku Buwono IX and ordained by Grand Commander General Sudirman and was approved and proposed by President Soekarno and Vice President Mohammad Hatta…”Were you still in the spirit of showing that they were all important figures with their respective roles in the events of the General Offensive of March 1, 1949? If the answer is yes, then philosophically, a controversy that does not mention Lt. Col. Suharto’s name should not take place.

It is another matter if the consideration of the letter c is read from a political point of view. If this view is at the root of this controversy, it means that we must suspect that there is indeed a hidden legal policy apart from the stipulation of March 1 as State Sovereignty Enforcement Day. . The politics of law [sebagaimana ditarik dari konklusi sejumlah pihak, termasuk Dr. Suryadi dengan kata-kata ‘a-historis’-nya] was the desire to downgrade Suharto’s role in the incident. That matters of these suspicions and allegations be referred to the political observer community for response.

From a legal point of view, since the counterpart of the letter c is not positioned as a saying, it is not part of the substance stipulated in the Presidential Decree No. 2019-2019. 2 of 2022 earlier. This means that, legally, the content of letter c of the preamble has no consequences for those of us who commemorate State Sovereignty Enforcement Day. This consideration for the letter c is the basis of the thinking (main idea) of the decision maker when making this decision, which may not be fully approved by the whole Indonesian nation. Thus, we can all agree with the idea of ​​establishing March 1 as the Day of State Sovereignty Enforcement, although we have our own reasons for accepting it.

Considerations for letters d and e of Presidential Decree no. 2 of 2002, then said:

D. that within the framework of raising public awareness of the historical values ​​of the nation’s struggle in order to strengthen the nation’s personality and self-esteem, who are unyielding, patriotic, willing to sacrifice, have a national spirit and have a national perspective, and

strengthen national unity and solidarity, it is necessary to establish March 1 as the Day of application of state sovereignty; e. that on the basis of the considerations referred to in letters a, b, c and d, it is necessary to stipulate a presidential decree concerning the Day of the Application of State Sovereignty;

The message to convey from this simple article is that the philosophical considerations raised in a decision and/or a settlement must be formulated with care. It is wise for the designer to pay attention to the potential for counterproductive reactions to the legal product. It is ironic that a legal product promulgated in the hope of garnering widespread support from the wider community actually divides society by inserting statements that spark unnecessary controversy. (***)

To note: *) In the annex to the law number 12 of 2011 on the establishment of legislative regulations, the consideration of “weighing” is supposed to be a place to contain a brief descriptionregarding the subject of this thoughtBECOMES consideration and reason trainingperaturan perundangundangan. Main thoughts on consideration contains philosophical, sociological and legal elements that are considered and the reasons for its formation whose writings are placed sequentially among philosophical, sociological and legal. Philosophical elements illustrates that the regulations formed take into account the views of life, conscience and legal ideals which include the spiritual atmosphere and philosophy of the native Indonesian nation of Pancasila and the preamble of the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of ‘Indonesia.Sociological elements shows that the regulations are formed to meet the needs of the community in various aspects.legal element illustrates that regulations that are formed to overcome legal problems or fill legal loopholes taking into account existing rules, which will be amended or repealed in order to provide legal certainty and a sense of community justice. The above explanation is mutatis mutandis also applicable to the form of decision discussed in this article.

