Donald Trump and some people all the time | Remark





INDIANAPOLISHes again.

John Krull, Editor, TheStatehouseFile.com

Former President Donald Trump wants to cheat in another election this time which, in theory anyway, doesn’t even involve him.

The race in question is the US Senate Republican primary in Pennsylvania. The competition is as tight as it gets.

The Trump-endorsed candidate, Dr. Mehmet Oz, is one step ahead of another Republican, David McCormick. Just over a thousand votes out of more than 1.3 million votes separate the two candidates, the ballots still being counted.

McCormick compiled a distinguished record in the military, in business, and as a member of the Treasury Department during the administration of President George W. Bush.

Oz has made a name for himself as a television talk show host. He is also a retired physician whose views on medicine have been criticized and even attacked by just about every reputable medical journal.

Unsurprisingly, Oz found his way into the Trump circle. Having widely and substantially discredited beliefs is perhaps the surest way to secure the warmth of a Trumpian embrace.

The close results of the Oz-McCormick race in a sane world would mean a recount and other scrupulous efforts to determine what the will of the electorate was.

The former president urged Oz to declare victory before all the ballots are counted and move on.

It’s a familiar tactic for Trump.

That’s what he tried to do in 2020.

Well, that’s not entirely true. In 2020, Trump did his best to continue counting votes (and manufacturing votes) in states where he was behind while demanding that results be frozen wherever he had a temporary lead.

Two years later, he’s still whining because he didn’t make it.

The fact that even a world-famous septuagenarian still engages in pity parties for sub-teens would normally be of little interest.

Somehow, even though there was never a shred of evidence to support his claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him, he managed to convince millions of ‘Americans to believe a blatant and obvious lie. Since November 2020, polls have consistently shown that 35% of the American public, almost all Republicans, believe Trump was robbed.

At least two things are curious about this.

The first is that nowhere in this attack on the 2020 election results is there any obvious desire to see what voters really wanted. Instead, the efforts are aimed at achieving a result that the former president was unable to achieve at the polls allowing him to stay in power.

People who don’t care about the will of the people in a self-governing society can be called many things. Patriot is not among those things.

Likewise, efforts to deny the will of the people do a lot for and for America. Making this country great is not one of them.

The other thing that is curious is that they think this argument entitles them to a return to power and authority.

In 2020, Donald Trump was the head of the executive branch of the US government. As such, one of his duties was to ensure that the election was fair.

Yet it was Trump’s assertion that he was so blindly, mindlessly and recklessly incompetent in performing this duty that he allowed the invective Trump and his cronies to rely on an old fool to use. senile who never left his basement named Joe Biden to steal the thing right from under him.

Be careful, this was not a Republican problem.

In every race across the country where Republicans have won, votes under Trump and his GOP amen corner have been counted correctly.

But only Donald Trump was stupid enough to let a goofy drool steal an election from him.

Trump thinks the fact that he can’t do his job is an argument for giving it back.

And millions of Americans agree with him.

There is a saying often attributed to Abraham Lincoln:

You can fool everyone from time to time. You can fool some people all the time. But you can’t fool everyone all the time.

Thanks to Donald Trump, we now know how many people can be fooled all the time.

About 35% of them.

John Krull is director of the Pulliam School of Journalism at Franklin College and publisher of TheStatehouseFile.com, a news website powered by Franklin College journalism students.

