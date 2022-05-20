Bing Censors Xi Jinping’s Research, Says Citizen Lab Report





Microsoft Bing exported Chinese censorship overseas, claims a new report by the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto. Bing is looking for national figures, Chinese Communist Party leaders, dissidents and topics that Beijing considers politically sensitive not appearing in autosuggestion in North America, according to the report. Among the search terms that did not generate autocomplete suggestions were searches for President Xi Jinping, late human rights activist Liu Xiaobo, and searches related to the Tiananmen Square massacre. We have consistently found that Bing censors politically sensitive Chinese names over time, that their censorship covers multiple Chinese political topics, consists of at least two languages, English and Chinese, and applies to different regions of the world, including China, the United States and Canada, the report says. In response, a Microsoft spokesperson Told The Wall Street Journal said the results were unintentional. A small number of users may have encountered a misconfiguration that prevented valid auto-suggest terms from appearing, and we thank Citizen Lab for bringing this to our attention, the spokesperson said. The report raises questions about the long reach of China’s official censorship and its infamous Great Firewall that clamps down on discussions that Beijing considers destructive. “If Microsoft had never engaged in Chinese censorship operations in the first place, there would be no way for them to spread to other regions,” said Jeffrey Knockel, senior research associate at Citizen Lab. , told the newspaper. While other major US tech companies such as Facebook and Twitter decided to stay out of China due to their refusal to comply with strict censorship rules, Microsoft continued to do business there. This has led to frequent accusations that the company is acquiescing to censorship demands, including on LinkedIn where it had operated since 2014. In the past, the company was found to block the profiles of American journalists in China, due to “prohibited content” in their profiles. Last year, however, the company announced that LinkedIn would pull out of China, citing what it described as “stricter compliance requirements.” In its place, the company said it would launch a simplified job search site that would not include LinkedIn’s social features. In an interview with Protocol last year, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman discussed the move, saying. “[The] conflicts between society, western society and China try to put you in the crossfire. Between them, you get into a lot of controversy when you try to navigate that line,” Hoffman said.

