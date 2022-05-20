Pakistan’s new FM seeks better relations with the United States





TANZANIA Pakistan’s new foreign minister says the United States and his country must move beyond past tensions over Afghanistan and enter into a new engagement after years of strained relations under former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the 33-year-old son of slain former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, spoke in an interview with The Associated Press in New York, where he was attending meetings on the global food crisis at headquarters this week of ONU. He also held talks with senior diplomats, including an hour-long discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Bhutto Zardari described the meeting with Blinken as very encouraging and very positive and productive.

We believe that Pakistan must continue to engage with the United States at all levels, he said. This meeting was indeed an important first step.

Bhutto Zardari co-chairs one of the two largest parties in Pakistan’s disparate governing coalition, which spans the political spectrum from leftist to radically religious. The coalition removed Khan in a no-confidence vote on April 10. Shahbaz Sharif, the leader of the other major party, replaced Khan as prime minister.

US-Pakistan relations soured under Khan, who as prime minister exploited anti-US sentiment in Pakistan that has spread since the September 11 terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda and the US war on Pakistan. terrorism. The 2011 US raid that killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Pakistan angered many hardliners in the country.

Khan has accused the Biden administration of colluding with the opposition to oust him, a claim the administration denies.

Afghanistan has also created mistrust between the two countries. Washington felt that Islamabad had done too little to help secure peace as the United States and NATO withdrew troops from Afghanistan; Pakistan insists it did all it could to broker peace and blamed the abrupt US withdrawal. During the last weeks of the American withdrawal, the Taliban invaded Kabul in mid-August and took power.

Bhutto Zardari said that the relations between Pakistan and the United States in the past had been too much colored by the events in Afghanistan, geopolitical considerations, and that it was time for us to move beyond that for us engage in a much larger, deeper and more meaningful relationship.

Under Khan, Pakistan pushed for the world to engage with Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers, and Bhutto Zardari said his country continued to do so.

Regardless of what we think of the regime in Afghanistan, the world cannot abandon the Afghan people and must immediately address the country’s humanitarian crisis and collapsing economy, he said. A total collapse of the Afghan economy would spell disaster for Afghans, Pakistan and the international community, he said, expressing fear that many Afghans would flee the country.

Pakistan also insists that the Taliban live up to their international commitments that the country not be used for terrorism, that girls and women can continue their education and that they form an inclusive government, he said. .

The Taliban have taken a tougher turn in recent weeks, however, imposing new restrictions on women. At the same time, tensions have risen between the Taliban and Pakistan over Afghan-based militants carrying out attacks in Pakistan.

Bhutto Zardari said the more the humanitarian crisis is alleviated and the economy is saved from collapse, the more likely we are to succeed in our quest for women’s rights and the more likely we are to succeed in our efforts against the terrorism.

He said his talks with Blinken focused on increasing trade, particularly in agriculture, information technology and energy. He said he looked forward to working with the United States on an initiative to empower women, including women entrepreneurs.

Regarding economic, military and defense coordination, if we continue to engage, then we can move in a more positive direction, said Bhutto Zardari.

Asked about Khan’s anti-American rhetoric, Bhutto Zardari dismissed the ex-prime minister’s accusation of American collusion, calling it a fanciful conspiracy theory based on a big lie to explain his withdrawal.

I am particularly opposed to the politics of hatred, division and polarization, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs. If we constantly pursue the policy of “you are with us or against us, whether internationally or domestically, I don’t believe it serves the interests of the Pakistani people.

He said he believed Pakistanis understood that their country needed to engage with the United States and all countries, in order to become democratic and advance economically.

President Joe Biden has boosted ties with India, Pakistan’s arch-rival, but Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan is not jealous of their relationship. We believe the world is big enough for Pakistan and India, he said.

Biden will meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian and Japanese leaders at a summit in Tokyo on May 24 of the so-called Quad, an Indo-Pacific alliance that China sees as an attempt to contain its economic growth and influence. .

Pakistan maintains very close economic and military relations with neighboring China, where Bhutto Zardari is going on Saturday. He told the AP he didn’t think the growing relationship with the United States would hurt his ties with Beijing.

Pakistan has abstained on UN General Assembly resolutions condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the withdrawal of its troops. Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan was heavily dependent on Ukrainian wheat and fertilizers and had been affected by rising food prices and calls for diplomacy to end the war.

The life of the Bhutto Zardari family has in many ways mirrored the turmoil of their country. Bhutto Zardari took over as leader of his mother’s Pakistan People’s Party after she was killed in a suicide bombing in December 2007.

Daughter of Pakistan’s first democratically elected Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, who ruled Pakistan in the 1970s and was overthrown and executed by the military, Benazir Bhutto was Pakistan’s first female Prime Minister and served twice head of government.

At the time of her assassination, she was rallying to a third candidacy for the post of Prime Minister. Bhutto Zardari’s political life was also shaped by his father, Asif Ali Zardari, who served as President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013.

In the interview with AP, Bhutto Zardari recalled the legacy of his mother and grandfather. He called them towering figures on the world stage and said he felt the burden of history.

What motivates and animates me is the pursuit of their unfinished mission, he says. I hope that we will live up to the expectations of the Pakistani people who yearned for true democracy and fought for their economic, political and human rights.

These are the ideals we hold dear and work towards every day, said Bhutto Zardari.

Associated Press writer Munir Ahmed in Islamabad contributed to this report.

