Politics
Why is Indonesian President Joko Widodo hanging out with Elon Musk?
Indonesian President Joko Widodo traveled to Washington last weekend with other Southeast Asian leaders, as his US counterpart Joe Biden seeks to woo the region against China’s growing influence.
Key points:
- Elon Musk points to partnerships between Tesla and Space X in Indonesia, which has the richest nickel reserves in the world
- Environmental groups say nickel mining has caused environmental and health risks in Indonesia
- Coal power powers nickel mining on the island of Sulawesi, the source of much of Indonesia’s nickel
But it was a trip to the small town of Boca Chica, Texas that caught the most attention back home in Indonesia.
Mr Widodo had hosted a high-level meeting with Tesla and Space X founder Elon Musk at the private space agency’s headquarters, where he was given a private tour.
While Mr Widodo hailed the tech baron as a “super genius”, Mr Musk said he was “very interested” in the future of Indonesia, a country of 270 million people.
The world’s richest man also said the country exudes “positive energy”.
“We will be looking, from a Tesla and Space X perspective, to try to build partnerships in Indonesia,” Musk said, noting “future collaboration on many fronts.”
Loading
Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, is seeking to profit from the global shift to electric vehicles (EVs) by attracting foreign investment like Mr. Musk.
Nickel is a key component of lithium-ion battery cells, which are used in most electric vehicles.
The demand for the metal is therefore increasing rapidly.
Sumitomo Metal Mining, Japan’s largest nickel smelter and supplier of the Panasonic lithium-ion batteries used in Tesla EV, said in March it expects global nickel demand to rise 20% over the next the only year 2022.
According to research firm Wood Mackenzie, nickel consumption for electric vehicle batteries is expected to increase by 64% between 2019 and 2025.
Along with Australia, Indonesia has the largest nickel reserves in the world, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), a US government agency.
The USGS reports that mining production in Indonesia increased by 30% in 2021, which it attributes to the “ongoing commissioning” of projects in the resource-rich archipelago.
Mr. Widodo’s visit to Space X follows a recent meeting between Mr. Musk and Prime Minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and Indonesian officials told Reuters that working discussions on investments in the nickel had already taken place.
Indonesian Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia said Mr Musk would be a “loser” if he did not invest in the country.
Musk ‘fiery’ about Indonesia
“I think it’s great that Indonesia has a large population and the population is growing,” Musk said when meeting Widodo in Texas.
“That’s very good. Because, for example, we need a lot of people for the future and also Mars. Mars has no world, so we need people for Mars,” he said. He’s joking.
“Indonesia seems very upbeat and positive about the future, which is great,” Musk added.
But not everyone is so excited about the prospect of new investment in nickel mining in Indonesia, which is associated with coal-fired power plants.
A group of Indonesian environmental activists have written to Mr Musk, highlighting the billionaire’s previous statements regarding environmental sustainability.
“If Tesla wants to invest in Indonesia, they should make it free of coal-fired power plants,” Pius Ginting, coordinator of the Action for Ecology and People’s Emancipation Association (known by its Indonesian acronym AEER), said in the letter.
“Because it defeats the purpose of electric transport: to reduce total gas emissions,” he added.
In mid-2020, Mr. Musk called on mining companies to increase their nickel production to meet Tesla’s needs.
“Tesla will give you a giant contract over a long period of time if you mine nickel in an efficient and environmentally friendly way,” Musk said at the time.
Indonesia has long sought to boost domestic processing of nickel ore and other minerals, not just export the raw product in part as a way to create local jobs.
But nickel smelting in Indonesia often relies on coal power, and environmentalists say the country’s nickel industry fails to meet “environmentally sensitive” standards.
While Indonesia has pledged to end the construction of new coal-fired power plants after 2023, coal-fired power generation remains a critical energy source and accounts for more than a third of total carbon emissions. from the country.
Residents’ ‘right to breathe’ violated by nickel, activist says
Moh Taufik hopes Tesla will see the environmental damage caused by mining companies on the island of Sulawesi as the source of much of Indonesia’s nickel.
“Nickel mining activity has violated residents’ right to breathe clean air,” Taufik, coordinator of the Mining Advocacy Network (JATAM) in Central Sulawesi province, told the ABC.
A 2019 study by AEERfound that coal-fired power plants used for nickel production in the city of Morowali in central Sulawesi had caused respiratory infections among local residents.
The AEER reports that disposal methods by nickel factories in Sulawesi pose “a serious threat to the richness of marine life in Indonesian seas” and affect the livelihoods of fishermen.
“If the company wants to invest in the region, I hope it does not consider dumping hazardous waste used as raw materials for electric vehicles [into] the sea in Morowali and other areas,” Taufik said.
AEER argues that when small-scale nickel mining operations began in Morowali in the late 2000s, traditional farmers in the area were affected by flooding exacerbated by the extractive industry.
Morowali is now the site of the largest nickel-based industrial zone in Indonesia, funded by domestic and Chinese investors.
And in 2020, flash floods hit Morowali, flooding two villages and forcing 175 residents to evacuate.
Mr. Taufik said the Indonesian government must also weigh the consequences for residents if Tesla ever builds a facility in Sulawesi.
“The government needs to consider whether this move will benefit local residents or simply trigger land disputes between the company and residents,” he said.
“Tesla’s decision to come and build a power plant could drive residents away from their living or working areas, such as farms.”
“It will most likely happen and local residents will definitely lose out.”
Indonesia’s environment ministry did not respond to requests for comment. Tesla was also approached for comment.
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-05-21/elon-musk-indonesia-electric-vehicles-nickel/101073318
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- St. Peter’s Wife Creates 236 ‘Little Library for Free’, receives international award May 20, 2022
- The election official said Trump said he should be “probably executed.” May 20, 2022
- Malaga was hit by a strong earthquake of magnitude 5.3, which scored 20 times again May 20, 2022
- Downgrade of one Google Pixel 6a can be a difficult sale for cheap phone enthusiasts May 20, 2022
- Committee of Ministers in Turin: Preparing the Council of Europe for the future May 20, 2022