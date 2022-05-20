Report to Congress on China-Russia Relations





The following is the Congressional Research Service report from May 2, 2022, China-Russia Relations. From the report The People’s Republic of China (PRC or China) and the Russian Federation (Russia) have a multi-faceted strategic relationship with extensive military, diplomatic and economic relations. Although contemporary Sino-Russian relations date back to the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, the two countries also share a long and tumultuous history that has included periods of security and diplomatic cooperation, fluctuations in ideological alignment, diplomatic crises and a border war in the 1960s. Many experts trace the current dynamism of the relationship to 2014, when the reaction of some countries to the first Russian invasion of Ukraine, including sanctions, led Moscow to seek to strengthen its ties with China and other countries. The two countries’ apparent mutual affinity has led some US policymakers and members of Congress to express concern that Beijing and Moscow are a de facto alliance and to seek ways to counter their global influence. Bilateral relations between the PRC and Russia do not amount to a mutual defense pact, looking more like a non-binding alignment based on shared opposition to what they describe as the US-led international order. This common opposition has boosted cooperation between the two countries, but has not completely overcome their historic strategic mistrust. Main characteristics of the relationship Building on the foundations of the 1991 Sino-Soviet border agreement, the 2001 Treaty of Good Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation, among other things, noted the satisfaction of Beijing and Moscow on border issues and set out broad areas of cooperation ranging from economy and trade to the fight against terrorism. The renewal of the treaty in 2021 reflects the overall positive trajectory of the relationship. The direction of bilateral relations appears to reflect the personal ties between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, both of which project the image of a close relationship. Since 2013, Xi and Putin have met many times and established regular dialogue mechanisms at lower levels. In 2019, the leaders of the PRC and Russia announced their intention to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, professing a high degree of political trust and comprehensive cooperation. Military cooperation between the PRC and Russia is extensive, encompassing joint exchanges and exercises, as well as intelligence sharing and joint development of weapon systems. In November 2021, the two sides signed a roadmap for military cooperation for 2021-2025 to guide collaboration in this area. The PRC and Russia are founding members of the Eurasia-based Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), an intergovernmental group primarily focused on security affairs. The PRC and Russia also have strong trade and financial ties and are partners in their attempts to de-dollarize the global economy, which they see as beholden to the United States. Both governments express their opposition to the use of unilateral sanctions as political tools. The PRC and Russia often cooperate and coordinate in multilateral frameworks, including the United Nations; the SCO; the Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) group; and the Group of 20 (G20). The PRC and Russia have also tried to harmonize the interests of overlapping businesses, such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Download document here. Related

