Election challenger Eastman says Trump wrote him notes





By Katelyn Polantz | CNN

Right-wing attorney John Eastman revealed in a late night filing that he was in direct contact with then-President Donald Trump about plans to void the 2020 election, which included receipt of Trump’s handwritten notes.

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, uprising is still seeking documents from Eastman. In a court filing, Eastman described two of them as “former President Trump’s handwritten notes of information he thought might be helpful in the anticipated litigation.”

Eastman also said he was in touch with Trump’s “six conduits” about what the former president wanted as the attorney was involved in the effort to plot court cases challenging the election. Three of the people worked for Trump’s 2020 campaign, and three were on the president’s immediate staff, Eastman said.

“While Dr. Eastman could (and did) communicate directly with former President Trump at times, many of his communications with the President were necessarily through these agents,” the attorneys wrote Thursday. ‘Eastman about a total of 113 documents.

In court, Eastman argues that the House Select Committee should not be able to access these and other communications – totaling around 600 pages – because they are private attorney-client discussions about efforts. legal.

The judge – David O. Carter of Santa Ana, Calif. – previously determined that Eastman could not protect 101 documents about his campaign work for Trump because the attempt to use court cases to convince the vice president of the Mike Pence era and lawmakers block congressional certification. Jan. 6 was a political strategy, and that Trump and Eastman were “more likely than not” planning crime after the election. Neither was charged, and the decision did not automatically extend to the new batch of files, prompting Carter to go through several emails from Eastman one by one.

Two of the documents that are still in dispute are the handwritten notes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mercurynews.com/2022/05/20/election-challenger-eastman-says-trump-handwrote-him-notes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

