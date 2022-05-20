Imran Khan plays the religion card – OpEd – Eurasia Review





History has shown that whenever human beings were employed according to their abilities and talents, the result was surprisingly positive. A doctor can do a doctor’s job, a lawyer can do a lawyer’s job, and only a judge can do justice with Qazah’s position. If someone else performs these functions, the situation will be the same as in politics. Whenever our leaders fail, they try to create an anti-Western atmosphere or carry anti-establishment rhetoric, elevate religious sentiments or brandish the slogan of national pride.

Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan elaborated on his rhetoric of “conspiracy” and “betrayal”. Speaking recently to a delegation of journalists, he said: “Messages are coming from the establishment but I’m not talking to anyone. I have blocked the number of such people until the election is declared. We won’t talk to anyone until then.” I told the Neutrals the economy has barely stabilized. Shaukat Tareen also explained to them that political instability is detrimental to the economy. I ask those who were part of this conspiracy that those who were part of the conspiracy don’t care about Pakistan? Pakistan was not in the priorities of those involved in the plot? He added: “The conspirators misjudged, they didn’t know so many people would take to the streets if I was deported. I told the conspirators it was a conspiracy, but they remained neutral.

It is clear from this angry speech of Imran Khan that when he says that those who have the power to stop the plot did not stop the plot, he means that they are also involved in the plot. Is Khan so saddened by his separation from power that he keeps blaming national institutions for his limited political goals? General Iftikhar Babar of DG ISPR told everyone not to drag the army into political affairs. He referred to all political parties, but it is also clear who has led the horrible campaign of immorality against the military in recent days. The manner in which military leaders have been given inappropriate titles on social media is unprecedented. Everyone knows which political party rules social media. Of course, that could be his job. In the same vein, oppositions rise against the institutions but whatever they say, they say it within a range. The decision of the army as an institution is commendable, but it seems to seriously pinch Imran Khan.

Imran Khan is well aware that the only way for him to rise to power is to take the ‘religious’ and ‘betrayal’ card in politics to the point of increasing political pressure, fanning the flames among his fans. The consequences and effects will be very dangerous. The honorable institution of the country in the form of an army, to which the nation turns at every hour of trouble, from which the enemy trembles with fear, the institution which has made immense sacrifices to keep the country together, he wants to do this controversial institution for his own political interests, so questions will arise about his political acumen and national support. The question will also arise after living in the field for so many years; did he teach sportsmanship that instead of preparing for the next round after the loss, he should try to win the game by joining hands with the empire? There is still time to take control and try to solve political problems politically. Involving the institutions in these issues will be detrimental to both the country and the nation.

The current situation in Sri Lanka has not changed overnight. The causes of Sri Lanka’s economic and political crisis are the same as the causes of our economic and political problems. Sri Lanka, too, is running out of foreign exchange reserves. The weight of foreign debt is unbearable, with more than 30% of the currency devalued, and above all, family politics and nepotism. The country is currently suffering from an economic, political, constitutional and administrative crisis. While the constitutional and political crisis is coming to an end, the economic and administrative crisis is coming to an end. Remember that political stability is essential for improving the economy and new elections for political stability. My personal opinion is that Imran Khan will not calm down before the election is announced and if he does not sit comfortably, the dream of political stability will not come true.

*Sehrish Khan is a freelancer and media activist. She writes on political developments and security issues with a particular focus on South Asia and the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurasiareview.com/20052022-pakistan-imran-khan-plays-the-religion-card-oped/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos