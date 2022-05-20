Here’s what you need to know about the US-Sweden-Finland encounter





Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, US President Joe Biden and Finnish President Sauli Niinist leave the White House Rose Garden after speaking May 19. (Andrew Harnik/AP) On Thursday, the Swedish and Finnish leaders met with US President Joe Biden at the White House after submitting their NATO membership applications on Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know about what the leaders said at the Rose Garden press conference after their meeting in the Cabinet Room. Biden offers ‘strong support’ for Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids “Finnish and Swedish troops have already served side by side with US and NATO forces in Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iraq. And Finland and Sweden are already working in coordination with the US and our other allies and partners to support the brave people of Ukraine,” Biden said, adding that countries are already meeting allNATO requirements”, and more.“ The Biden administration willsubmit reports to the US Congresson this NATO membership for the two countries This is “so that the Senate can act effectively and expeditiously to advise and consent to the treaty,” Biden announced Thursday. In the United States, at least two-thirds of the Senate must vote to approve new member states of the defensive alliance. Likewise, the legislatures ofthe current 30 membersmust approve new NATO candidates. Leaders of Finland and Sweden expressed hope for early ratification “Russia’s war in Ukraine has changed Europe and our security environment.Finland makes the leap to NATO membershipin order to strengthen not only its own security, but also in order to strengthen transatlantic security more broadly,” Finnish President Sauli Niinist said. Finland shares an 800 mile long border with Russia. The Swedish government “has come to the conclusion that the safety ofThe Swedes will be better protected within NATOalliance, and this is backed by very broad support in the Swedish parliament,” said Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson. Turkey was also mentioned by all leaders Like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoganreiteratedearlier on Thursday than his country will say no to Sweden and Finland joining NATO.” By way of explanation, he cited national security concerns. Earlier this week, Erdogan accused both countries of harboring Kurdish terrorist organizations.” He was mainly referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which wants an independent state in Turkey. The group has been in an armed struggle with Ankara for decades and has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

