‘BJP sees reflection of Indian culture in all regional languages’: PM ends language war





Reacting to the ongoing language dispute in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regards all Indian languages ​​as the soul of Indianness. Addressing a meeting of BJP national bureau members in Jaipur on Friday via video conference, Prime Minister Modi said: “In recent days we have seen attempts being made to stir up controversies over languages. We need to raise awareness people at BJP see a reflection of Indian culture in each regional language and a link to a brighter future for the nation. He added, “It was the BJP that first linked Indian culture and languages ​​with respect for the nation. In the New Education Policy (NEP), we give importance to regional languages. It shows our commitment to each regional language.” #BREAKING | In recent days we have seen that attempts are being made to stir up controversies over languages. BJP sees a reflection of Indian culture in each regional language. Importance given to each regional language in the NEP: Prime Minister Modi’s grand statement on the language line pic.twitter.com/POp0ygmVms Republic (@republic) May 20, 2022 NDA government’s 8 years devoted to balanced development of the country: PM Modi Addressing the meeting of BJP national office officials in Jaipur via video conference, Modi called on party leaders and workers to launch a campaign to ensure that no poor and eligible beneficiary is excluded from the social protection measures of the government. “This month, the NDA government will complete eight years. These eight years have been marked by resolutions and achievements. These eight years have been devoted to service, good governance and the welfare of the poor,” said Prime Minister Modi. “These eight years have been dedicated to the balanced development of the country, social justice and social security. These eight years have been dedicated to empowering mothers, daughters and sisters,” he added. ‘Hindi speakers are selling pani puri’: Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy reignites language row On May 13, Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy sparked a huge outcry when he opposed Hindi being a compulsory language. During a speech at a convocation at the Bharathiar University in Coimbatore, K Ponmudy affirmed that the state administration was committed to implementing a bilingual system. The DMK leader went on to explain that the two languages ​​were English, which is an international language, and Tamil, which is a local language. He said: “A lot of people say if you speak Hindi you will get jobs. Do you have jobs? ..” “What is the need for another language? asked Ponmudy again, and presented another ideology. Tamil Nadu Minister of Education said: “A person gets two doors made, one big door and another small one. When asked, he says the big door is for the cat and the small one is for the cat. rat… But the question is -When the door is already made for the cat, through which even the mouse can pass, why another…” BJP Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the Tamil Nadu minister’s remark and said, “It is deeply painful and regrettable. How can a minister talk like that? We all have languages. I love Tamil me- I was in charge of this state for many years. We all speak Hindi with equal pride. We also speak Bhojpuri. India is a land of great diversity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/politics/bjp-sees-reflection-of-indian-culture-in-all-regional-languages-pm-ends-language-war-articleshow.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos