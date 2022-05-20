Bilawal Bhutto defends Imran Khan in the United States and receives praise in Pakistan





Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto speaks at the UN headquarters. pakistan radio

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto made headlines in Pakistan on Thursday when he defended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s controversial visit to Russia during his media interaction in New York.

The foreign minister was speaking at a press conference at UN headquarters when asked to comment on Imran Khan’s visit to Moscow which had angered Western capitals. The PTI president accuses Washington of overthrowing his government because of an independent foreign policy, an allegation the United States denies.

Bilawal Bhutto, who is Pakistan’s youngest foreign minister, responded to the reporter with maturity, grace and patriotism, drawing praise from pundits and political pundits.

Bilawal Bhutto said, regarding the former Prime Minister’s trip to Russia [is concerned]I would absolutely defend it, adding that, [the] The Pakistani Prime Minister made this trip as part of his foreign policy.

He said no one knew there would have been a Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

I think it is very unfair to punish Pakistan for such an innocent action. Of course, Pakistan is absolutely clear with regard to the principles of the UN [United Nations] non-use of force and we respect those principles,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto’s firm defense of his political rival in a foreign country has been called a sign of maturity by the young minister.

Good demonstration of grace, maturity

Financial expert Yousuf Nazar took to Twitter and praised the foreign minister for his diplomatic skills at the international forum.

‘Efficient’

Journalist Kamran Yousuf said even Imran Khan’s spokesman could not defend his trip to Russia as effectively as Bilawal did here.

Leave Yabriyan and Bardkain at home

Education expert Ayesha Razzaque said this is how you speak to the world in their language.

I think IK should relearn what I know better than anything the west looks like in the real world.

great gesture

Journalist Kamran Khan called the move an excellent gesture by Bilawal Bhutto.

“Pakistan well represented”

Pakistani ex-diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani also praised the foreign minister for holding a “brilliant” press conference in New York.

