Boris Johnson won’t block names from Sue Gray report in partygate





Boris Johnson has said Downing Street will not seek to block any names from appearing in Sue Grays’ report into the partygate scandal. In his first comments since Scotland Yard concluded its investigation into lockdown breaches in Whitehall and issued 126 fines, the Prime Minister appeared eager to turn a page on the partygate scandal. Speaking in Wales on Friday, Johnson said: I am very grateful to the Met for their work, I am grateful for everything they have done. We just need to wait for Sue Gray to report, fingers crossed it will be very soon, and I’ll say more next week. When asked if No 10 would prevent any names from appearing, he said it will be entirely up to Sue Gray and I can’t wait to see what she has to say. Johnson said he would address the Commons once the Gray report is published. The end of the police investigation means Gray, a senior official tasked with leading an investigation, can now release her internal report, which is due out on Tuesday or Wednesday. To the astonishment of many and the fury of officials, police told the Prime Minister he would receive no more than the single notice of fixed fine already given, although he was believed to have been present to multiple rule-breaking events. . Grays’ interim report released in January said there were failures of leadership and judgment that allowed rule-breaking rallies to take place in Downing Street. Although Met Police declined to name those fined for the events, the Gray report may name figures involved when explaining what happened during the events. But even though Grays’ full report contains further damaging details of the rule breach, the police investigation has bought Johnson time to protect himself from a challenge from backbench MPs to his post as Conservative leader right now. To sign up for the Daily Record Politics newsletter, click here.

