Deal between Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang and Xi’s major crises, says Chinese expert

Chinese regime leader Xi Jinping mysteriously disappeared from the front pages of China’s official media on May 17-18, as the Prime Minister Li Keqiang made headlines on May 17.

It is noteworthy that three days earlier, on May 14, two senior CCP spokespersons published the full text of a speech Li delivered. Li gave the speech three weeks earlier, only his annual government report is printed in full.

These moves are seen as sensitive and subtle, as there are only a few months left until the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC), in which Xi plans to secure his third term as CCP leader. The changes have sparked speculation about Xi’s health and the possibility of Li replacing Xi as leader at the next congress, according to recent Chinese and foreign media reports.

Several news portals outside China reported rumors in May that Xi had suffered a brain aneurysm and would step down, while Li would likely replace him.

In China, retired CCP Global Times spokesperson Hu Xijin wrote a very bold message on his Chinese social media account on May 17, urging his followers to seize new opportunities. He highlighted the May 17 official report on Li with a red square, saying that this is a very important signal and that [people] who follow the signal will prove to be heroes of the era.

However, Yuan Hongbing, a former professor of Chinese law at Peking University and an expert on current Chinese affairs, told The Epoch Times a different scenario.

Li to back Xi in exchange for CCP buffer legislature chairmanship

These are false messages spread by reformists who want to maintain the CCP’s dominance over China, Yuan told The Epoch Times China Edition in a recent exclusive interview, “Some people intentionally present Li as a hope to fight against Xi”.

Yuan, a former law professor at Peking University, where he headed the Department of Criminal Law, was imprisoned in China for promoting democracy. He fled to Australia in 2004 and is now based in Sydney.

Yuan said the information he had was that Xi and Li had reached an agreement.

Li would back Xi to secure a lifetime rule at the 20th CPC National Congress. In return, Xi would let Li remain a member of the Politburo Standing Committee, the CCP’s top decision-making body, and be the chairman of China’s rubber stamp legislature after Li’s term as prime minister expires.

This is a preliminary agreement reached in the CCP’s internal battles at the current stage, Yuan said.

Li is not seen as a force of justice to replace Xi. The current situation is that Xi has purged his political opponents over the past 10 years and established his centralized dictatorship.

Yuan added that Xi still faces three major crises, economic, political and social.

Economically, Xi wants to break Deng Xiaoping’s crony capitalism, which has dominated for the past 30 years, and establish a new economic system. But his so-called new system actually reverts to the Maos-era planned economy, which turned out to be a total failure, Yuan said.

Politically, the majority of CCP officials harbor deep resentment toward Xi, Yuan noted, although Xi’s confidants control China’s military, propaganda, judicial and police systems.

Socially, Xi’s zero-COVID approach since the outbreak of the pandemic has sparked a grudge among people across China, especially in dozens of recently shut down cities, including Shanghai.

Hu Xijin is no threat to Xi.

Hu is called a Frisbee catcher, or an obedient, pet-like propagandist, doing his best to carry out orders. What he says or does is of little political significance after he retires as editor of the Global Times, Yuan said.

Two ways to save China

According to Yuan, relying on Li to replace Xi and save China individually is a pipe dream, as Li himself relies on the CCP to maintain his status and power. However, there are two ways to save China’s future.

“One way is for conscientious people within the establishment to stage a coup. The other is for a nationwide revolt to break out, again at an appropriate time like the one in June 1989. These are the only ways that can destroy the CCP’s tyranny, Yuan said.

To follow Haizhong Ning was a state employee and worked for a real estate company in China, before moving overseas and working as a journalist specializing in Chinese affairs and politics for more than seven years.