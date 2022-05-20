Islamabad long march to start May 25-29: Imran





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Friday that his party’s planned long anti-government march would start from May 25-29 due to “new developments”.

“There have been new developments recently and all dissenting members have been disqualified. On Sunday in Peshawar, I called the PTI central committee meeting [to choose a final date of the long march]“, he said during a large public rally at the Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh stadium in Multan.

The ousted prime minister said the long march will start from May 25-29 and everyone will know the exact day after Sunday’s meeting.

He said that the PTI will ask for only one thing during its long march and that is the date of the general elections after the dissolution of the assemblies. “It’s not about politics anymore… What we are witnessing is a revolution,” he added.

The former prime minister said the federal capital is about to see an ocean of people that would not only be a record for Pakistan but for the whole world.

No revolution succeeds if the youth and women of this nation do not participate in it, he added.

“I have always prayed to God to wake up our nation and raise awareness so that they don’t bow their heads to any superpower or mafia and the Almighty has listened to my prayers.”

He revealed that when he went to the gathering place, he received messages that his life was in danger. “Fear of dying, of embarrassment, of losing a job…they make a great person small. Until you break the chains of fear, you cannot become a great nation.”

The PTI Chief said: “No soldier has won a medal who fears death, the cricketer who is afraid of losing never becomes a great cricketer, if a batsman is afraid of being hit by a fast pitcher, he can never become a great batsman.”

He went on to say that corrupt politicians have made the nation fear that until we shine Americans’ boots, we cannot move forward. “We have a history of such leaders who sold the independence of this country to the Americans. Our leaders never allowed us to become a great nation.”

“I wanted to uplift my people [life] and that’s why they conspired against me… who was involved in this plot? Those who ruled the country for 30 years. They wanted me to give NRO [amnesty] to like [former military ruler] Musharraf. They kept saying bad things about me and my politics and their only goal was to forgive them for their corruption.”

He said lending from Pakistan had quadrupled under the tenure of former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. “They tried to blackmail me so that I could forgive them in their corruption cases. Musharraf forgave them to save his government.”

“I ask PML-N supporters if a society ever accepts a jackal as a leader. Can a jackal become a leader?” he questioned

Speaking about Nawaz leaving for London, Imran said his government believed he might not be able to sit on the plane as his condition was so serious.

“One of our ministers, Shireen Mazari, started crying during a cabinet meeting,” he said, adding that as soon as Nawaz Sharif boarded the plane, all his illnesses disappeared and when he arrived in London he became a politician again.

“Tell me PML-N people how can you track this liar,” he asked again.

The government, he said, is “afraid to raise petrol and diesel prices. They want to call an NSC meeting for this so they can blame the military for this.”

Speaking about the alleged US conspiracy which he claims has overthrown his government, Imran said US Assistant Secretary of State for South Asia Donald Lu told our Ambassador to the US that Pakistan will suffer consequences if the motion of no confidence against him did not. succeed and if so, all will be forgiven.

“This nation does not need anyone’s forgiveness, it is a proud nation,” he added.

Unfortunately, he added that the country’s elites had begun to fear the American threat. “They all got involved and removed an elected Prime Minister. They thought that would be the end of the PTI. They tried to bury the PTI but instead it woke up the whole nation.”

“This is the biggest revolution in the history of Pakistan. The mafia, which ruled us for 30 years, is about to be buried.”

Imran said the federal capital will witness a sea of ​​people that has never been seen in the history of Pakistan.

“They planned to rule for a year and a half together and delegate their own people to important positions to rig and win the elections. They told the nation that they were very experienced, they say Shehbaz Sharif wakes up at 7 a.m. morning but my gardener wakes up at 6 a.m. Shehbaz Sharif! The dollar is now over 200 rupees, what are you doing?

The top PTI leader disputed that despite being in power for 30 years, the PML-N and PPP could not achieve the economic prosperity achieved during the PTI’s tenure.

“After the era of Ayub, the mandate of PTI was the best for the industrialization of the country. We increased the industries during the [Covid-19] pandemic. We received the most taxed. Our IT sector grew by 75%,” he added.

The deposed Prime Minister also said that if he was not worried about the country, he would have just let them rule as their actions would prove to the nation their inadequacy, but the country will default in the process.

“Inflation will increase due to the surge in the dollar rate. All imported edibles will become expensive. They will bring us to the point that Sri Lanka is facing today.”

Mocking PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Imran said she might annoy her husband by repeating his name during his political speeches.

“Someone sent me an excerpt from Maryam’s speech…Maryam repeatedly took my name with so much passion that she should be careful…it might annoy her husband,” he said. added.

The former prime minister said he spent eight days of his life in a prison where he saw criminals only involved in petty crimes being imprisoned.

“When I came to the assembly, I saw the greatest thieves there. A nation that makes the greatest thieves their chief ministers and prime ministers has no future.”

He said Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz were about to be sentenced but instead one became prime minister and the other chief minister.

“I am here to prepare you all. If we don’t take to the streets now, we will be the slaves of the United States and these thieves,” he added.

“When I was removed from my position as Prime Minister, I had decided to go to the people. I had decided that even if I had to go alone, I would go. I did not expect this let the whole nation support me shoulder to shoulder. I did not expect that school children and women would also come out in such large numbers.”

He said the families of many police and soldiers are joining his long march. “Ex-servicemen are also ready and arriving in Islamabad.”

Imran further said that the United States asked India not to trade with Russia, but the neighboring country refused, saying it was a sovereign nation that would make policies. for the good of his people.

“How could a low-ranking US official threaten a nation of 220 million people? They tell us ‘you can’t buy oil and wheat from Russia’, but India, despite being an ally strategic of the United States, responded by saying that they are a sovereign nation and they will make policies for their people…India and we got independence together but they [US] imposed the cherry blossom on us.”

The PTI leader also said that he told the US official that he wants friendship with everyone, but Pakistan will not be enslaved by anyone. “We sacrificed 80,000 people for the US war but they didn’t even thank us. Our tribal area was ruined…3.5 million people became IDPs (Internally Displaced People). Many had to move to Karachi and other parts of the country and start a new life.”

He went on to say that the United States had asked Pakistan to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but he said it was not Pakistan’s war. “India committed atrocities in the IIOJK but they never condemned it because India is their ally. Israel is committing atrocities in Palestine, does the US condemn Israel,” he said. he questioned.

