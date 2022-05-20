Politics
narendra modi: prime minister narendra modi says there is no discrimination in the provision of welfare schemes
Addressing the BJP national leaders meeting virtually, he also attacked opposition parties for promoting dynasty politics and misleading people about the intent behind welfare programs in his attempt to play a divisive policy.
India today occupies a special place in the world because it looks at this country with hope. Likewise, the country is also looking to the BJP to fulfill its hopes and aspirations. Now is the time for the BJP to set goals for the next 25 years. We must respond to the aspirations of the people by addressing the challenges facing the country and moving forward, Modi said.
He stressed that the party should work hard to ensure that the targeted laabhartis – beneficiaries of welfare programs like Affordable Housing, PM-Kisan Nidhi, Ujjwala etc. – are covered impartially. The BJP says these beneficiaries constitute a new segment of voters who have expressed their right to vote for development and welfare, leaving aside traditional factors such as their caste, religion or region that determine their vote. This was arguably one of the important contributing factors to the BJP’s recent victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
The NDA government is completing eight years in office. These years were marked by promises and achievements through sewa and sushashan (service and good governance). The trust in government that people had lost was restored. Today, even the poorest person does not believe that these welfare schemes will only benefit those with weight and influence. He feels that one day he will definitely get these benefits, Modi said.
He recalled his words at the Red Fort on Independence Day that the laabhartis will be covered 100%.
I know it is a very difficult task. Implementation of many programs depends on state and local governments. But we will reach the base. For the past eight years, the campaign has been launched to free the country from discrimination, nepotism and appeasement on this issue. We must move forward with this commitment. No citizen will be deprived of these benefits, the prime minister said.
He argued that even political opponents of the BJP who play divisive politics will have to recognize development and welfare as one of the important issues in the elections.
Parties that cannot prevent development from becoming one of the electoral issues have tried to play politics about it. They play games, try to reject it. Due to this pressure and their shortcomings, they are trying to sow poison on this issue and introduce caste and religion into it to divide the society, Modi said.
The PM has ordered party workers to take no shortcuts and stick to the core political values of the BJP despite thousands of attempts by our opponents to distract you from the development issue.
The ecosystem of certain political parties works to divert the country’s attention from the issue of development, he alleged.
Without naming a political party, Modi said dynasty politics had hurt the country over the decades. This bhai-bhatijavad (nepotism) has wasted precious time in the country. They set the nation back, Modi said, adding that such holidays exist from the family, for the family, by the family.
He insisted that the BJP should strengthen democratic politics and defeat family and dynasty politics.
The BJP is not stale water. We must make the lotus (symbol of BJP) bloom in the swamp of dynasty politics, he said.
Modi said the historic term of office in 2014 has renewed hope among the people, but with it, the party’s accountability to the people is also increasing.
Sources
2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/pm-narendra-modi-asserts-no-discrimination-on-welfare-schemes-delivery/articleshow/91694172.cms
