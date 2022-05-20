Recriminations abound as Indonesia resumes palm oil exports

JAKARTA Long lines of trucks trying to unload palm fruits have formed outside processing plants in Indonesia this week, illustrating the rising cost of a palm oil export ban by the world’s largest producer.
Trucks were stuck for days as palm oil storage neared capacity and, with prices for local crops falling by 70%, farmers took to the streets to demand a change in Politics.
President Joko Widodo has now agreed to lift the export ban, despite an attempt to flood the local market with palm oil which failed to bring the price of cooking oil down to a target governmental.
Advertisement 2
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Ultimately, a growing realization that the export ban was starting to hurt palm oil producers without benefiting end consumers caused the reversal, said Wellian Wiranto, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. , in a footnote.
A palm oil producer in West Sulawesi told Reuters that trucks in his area had been stuck for days as farmers desperately tried to limit losses, bypassed officers and unloaded their harvest.
But the factory prioritizes its partners, so the number of non-partner farmers is growing and waiting in a long queue, said Irfan, who uses a name.
The pain caused to farmers comes after a series of policy changes aimed at containing soaring prices for palm oil, a staple food for Indonesian families.
Advertisement 3
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Jokowi, as the president is known, imposed the export ban, saying the need for affordable food outweighed income concerns.
The president then justified the end of the export ban by arguing that cooking oil prices are expected to drop in the coming weeks. On Friday, his government again destabilized the markets by announcing a requirement for domestic sales to ensure the country’s supply.
DAMAGE TO BUSINESS RELATIONSHIPS?
The cost of the export ban has been estimated by the government at $400 million a month in lost government revenue, but there are also questions about the longer-term damage in the eyes of Indonesia’s trading partners. .
India, the world’s biggest buyer of palm oil, previously bought two-thirds of its supplies from Indonesia, but has started buying more from Malaysia and Thailand.
Advertisement 4
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
We suffered losses this month as Indonesian shipments could not land due to the ban. We bought from other suppliers at a higher price, said a Mumbai-based palm oil buyer.
A Bangladesh-based vegetable oil refiner also expressed frustration with Indonesian flip flops.
Indonesia was our biggest supplier with a market share of over 80%. But we will reduce reliance even if Indonesia removes all restrictions, the Dhaka-based refiner said.
Pakistan, another big buyer, was also looking to balance its suppliers, notably from the world’s second largest producer, Malaysia.
Pakistan would like to buy more from Malaysia, but they don’t have enough stocks, said Rasheed JanMohd, chairman of the Edible Oil Refiners Association of Pakistan.
Advertisement 5
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
Malaysia’s Minister of Plantation and Commodity Industries, Zuraida Kamaruddin, said in a May 10 interview that some importing countries had sought to increase supplies of Malaysian palm oil.
Still, Julian McGill, head of Southeast Asia at LMC International, said importers were unlikely to cut themselves off from Indonesia.
When Indonesia re-enters the market, as a distressed seller of large stocks that accumulated during the export ban, it should find plenty of buyers, he said. (Additional reporting by Zahra Matarani and Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta and Mei Mei Chu in Kuala Lumpur; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Share this article on your social network
Advertisement
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Financial Post cover stories
Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thank you for your registration!
A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.
The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos