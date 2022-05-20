I can’t relax, plan for the next 25 years: PM Narendra Modi meets the BJP | India News





NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged BJP workers not to be complacent about recent election successes and suggested the party set out its agenda for the next 25 years to retain its dominance on the Indian political landscape for which he should work for the welfare of the people.

In his virtual address at the BJP National Leaders Meeting in Jaipur, Modi said, “We should come up with a plan for the next 25 years in which we should live according to the rising expectations and aspirations of the people of the country. As the party has governments in 18 states, it has more than 400 deputies and 1300 deputies, one might tend to think that is enough, let’s relax. But that shouldn’t be done by us, we shouldn’t be complacent because our founding fathers taught us to keep working hard for people and their welfare.

He said the 2014 verdict was a turning point in Indian politics as people opted for change after suffering for decades.

In order to retain the pre-eminence of the BJP for the next 25 years, Modi called on party workers to pledge to ensure that every citizen enjoys the benefits of welfare schemes, Modi launched the slogan of Har Ghar Bhajpa, Har Garib Ka Kalyan and suggested that party workers should reach out to every household, as they do during polls.

Modi urged BJP leaders not to fall into the trap of certain political parties which have an ecosystem to divert the country’s attention from the main issues. For their own benefit, these political parties are trying to poison society over issues… which they are trying to instigate in the name of caste and religion. We should never fall into the trap of such parties, he said.

The Prime Minister said it was essential for the BJP, which is moving forward with its dream of Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat, to continue warning people against these forces and parties.

He said that since the days of Jana Sangh, the forerunner of the BJP, patriotism, national interest and nation building have been at the center of his policies and programs. Our steps must not stray and we must not let our tongues slip away. What are these fundamental problems? The welfare of the poor, making the lives of the poor easier. We must continue to work to empower the poor, the Prime Minister said.

Modi also took the opportunity to speak indirectly about recent controversies over language issues, saying: Giving priority to local languages ​​in the new national education policy reflects our commitment to each regional language. The BJP sees Indian languages ​​as the soul of Indianness and a link to a better future for the nation.

Modi once again spoke out against dynasty dominance in politics saying that if democracy is to be saved, democracy must be strengthened, democracy must be values ​​driven, then we must fight relentlessly against this dynasty, family politics.

