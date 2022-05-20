Trump pays $110,000 fine for failing to cooperate with New York probe | Donald Trump News





New York State is investigating the real estate firm of former US presidents for allegedly misstating asset values.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has paid a $110,000 fine for failing to respond to a subpoena in a civil investigation into his business practices, a spokesperson for the New York Attorney General said on Friday. York.

Trump paid the fine on Thursday but must still submit additional documents in order to have the contempt order lifted, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Paying the fine was one of three steps Trump had to take to get a judge to lift a contempt order issued last month for his lack of cooperation with the New York investigation.

The investigation aims to determine whether the Trump Organization provided banks and tax authorities with misleading financial information.

In late April, New York State Judge Arthur Engoron scorned Trumpin and fined him $10,000 a day after ruling it was unclear whether the former president had conducted a full search of the additional documents that James had requested.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to compel Trump to testify and release documents in a civil investigation into his real estate business [File: Kathy Willens/AP Photo]

Engoron conditionally lifted the contempt order and the fine stopped accumulating last week after Trump submitted details of his search for records. But Engoron said he would resume fining Trump if he didn’t pay by May 20.

The judge demanded that a third-party company hired by Trump to help with the search, HaystackID, finish going through 17 boxes kept in offsite storage and turn over all relevant documents along with a report of its findings. That process was completed Thursday, James’ office said.

Trump employees must still submit affidavits about its case-handling practices, the New York spokesperson said. The fine will be blocked until a higher court rules on Trump’s appeal against the contempt order.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters news agency.

Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress in 2019 that Trump’s organization misjudged the value of its assets for financial gain.

James said his three-year civil investigation found evidence that the Trump Company, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate, misvalued assets to obtain favorable loans and tax breaks.

Trump denied the allegations. He called James’ investigation racist and a politically motivated witch hunt while Trump’s lawyers accused it of selective prosecution. Trump is also suing James in federal court, seeking to end his investigation.

Last week, a lawyer in James’ office said evidence found in the investigation could warrant legal action against the former president, his company, or both.

The attorney, Andrew Amer, told a hearing in Trump’s lawsuit against James that there was clearly a substantial amount of evidence accumulating that could support the filing of enforcement proceedings, although a final decision on whether to file such an action has not been made.

James subpoenaed Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump, in connection with the investigation into the business practices of former US presidents.

A New York court filing made public in January said James issued the subpoenas to obtain testimony and documents from the trio as part of an investigation into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Trump or his company, the Trump Organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/5/20/trump-pays-110000-fine-for-failure-to-cooperate-with-ny-probe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos