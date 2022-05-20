Imran Khan’s plans to turn Pak PM House into a university will be scrapped





Pakistan’s Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said on Friday that the PML-N-led coalition government would end projects initiated during the PTI’s tenure that are “unimportant” and “political in nature” and described the Imran Khan’s plans to turn the Prime Minister’s House into a university as one of them, media reported.

Speaking to media in Islamabad, he said funds saved from scrapping these projects would be diverted to those of “national importance”, Dawn reported.

He said the Imran Khan-led government’s plan to set up a university in the Pakistani prime minister’s house was a “political project” and called it a drama. Iqbal further claimed that the Rs 23 to 25 billion that have been allocated for the project have been spent “we don’t know where”.

“These kind of crazy projects will be over,” he added.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan promised in his inaugural speech that a university would be established at PM House, Dawn reported.

A National Assembly panel had approved “The University of Engineering and Emerging Technology Bill, 2020” in October last year and work on the project was expected to be completed in 72 months. However, a Senate panel later rejected the bill.

Iqbal said on Friday that nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who is considered the “father of Pakistan’s nuclear bomb”, had sent him a feasibility report for the establishment of a university of science and technology before his died last year.

“I have asked the HEC (Higher Education Commission) to start a project immediately. We will approve it immediately and start working on it in July. (The university) will be affiliated with Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.”

