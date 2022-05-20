President Joko Widodo reopens cooking oil exports on May 23, 2022





BAACA.ID – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said he will reopen cooking oil exports from Monday (05/23/2022). The decision was made after considering the current supply and price of cooking oil and considering the workers and farmers in the palm oil industry. “Based on the current supply and price of cooking oil and considering that there are 17 million workers in the palm oil industry, including farmers, laborers and other support staff, I have decided that cooking oil exports will reopen on Monday, May 23, 2022,” he said at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Thursday (05/19/ 2022). He said the government will continue to monitor and monitor closely to ensure that cooking oil is available at affordable prices in the country. Even though exports are open, the government will continue to monitor and monitor closely to ensure supplies are secured at affordable prices, he said. According to Jokowi, this is in line with the supervision that has been carried out previously. On this occasion, he said that based on direct field inspections and reports received, the President said that the supply of cooking oil continues to increase. The national bulk cooking oil demand is approximately 194,000 tons per month. In March, before the imposition of the export ban, our supply was only 64,500 tons. However, after the export ban was enforced in April, our supply reached 211,000 tonnes per month, exceeding our monthly domestic needs, he said. Read also : In addition, the President also explained that there was a drop in the national average price of cooking oil. In April, before the export ban, the national average price for cooking oil in bulk was around Rp. 19,800, and after the export ban, the national average price fell to Rp. 17,200. Rp. 17,600 Rp. Increasing supply and lowering prices is a joint effort by us, both government, BUMN, and the private sector. Although there are indeed some areas where I know the cooking oil price is still relatively high, but I believe that in the coming weeks, the bulk cooking oil price will be more affordable compared at the price we have set because its availability is more plentiful, he explained. On this occasion, President Jokowi also thanked the palm oil producers for their understanding and support for the government policies taken for the benefit of the community at large. At the institutional level, the government will also revamp the procedures and regulations of the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS) so that they continue to be simplified and facilitated so that they are more adaptive and more responsive to national oil supply and price dynamics so that people can be protected and their needs met. On the other hand, regarding the alleged violations and irregularities in the distribution and production of cooking oil, I have ordered our law enforcement agencies to continue to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators. “I don’t want anyone playing games that have the effect of complicating people’s lives, harming people,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://baaca.id/presiden-joko-widodo-buka-kembali-ekspor-minyak-goreng-pada-23-mei-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos