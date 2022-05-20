How do the Pakistani military see the political crisis? | Asia | An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW





After populist Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power last month in a vote of no confidence in parliament, he has upped the ante on his political rivals, and even the country’s military generals, whom he blames indirectly to support his opponents.

The army categorically denied these allegations.

Khan held massive political rallies across the country and called for snap elections. He thinks his current popularity, largely due to his allegations that Washington spearheaded his impeachment, could help him sweep future polls.

Currently, Shehbaz Sharif of the center-right Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party is at the helm, but he is struggling to cope with a deteriorating economy, rising inflation and the devaluation of the rupee.

The incumbent government blames Khan for mismanaging the economy during his three-and-a-half-year rule. But Khan managed to divert attention from economic issues by using tried and true anti-Western slogans.

Governance issues

The stakes are high, all the more so for the South Asian country’s mighty military, which has repeatedly said it should not be forced into political matters.

“The army always stands with the incumbent government. We supported the Khan government but we don’t want to be dragged into political affairs,” a security official familiar with the situation told DW.

Sharif and his aides also warned Khan against pressuring the military. The new administration says it wants to undertake several electoral reforms and fix the economy before calling a general election, possibly by the end of the year.

“Khan is a failed politician who destroyed the country’s economy. He was constitutionally eliminated but he is telling false stories to hide his poor performance as prime minister,” Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former prime minister, told DW. and senior member of Sharif’s party. .

Security issues

Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Washington-based Woodrow Wilson Center for Scholars, says the military is wary of the crisis.

“He has a fundamental interest in internal stability. This means that prolonged political unrest is problematic, especially if it risks escalating into violence. And given how highly charged and hyper-polarized the current political environment is, the violence certainly cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Pakistan shares borders with Iran, Afghanistan, China and India, and the security situation along its borders is a concern for army generals. Militant attacks near the Afghan border and separatist activity in Pakistan’s West Balochistan province have increased dramatically in recent months.

The country’s security situation and changing regional and global geopolitical dynamics are of concern to Pakistan’s security establishment, analysts say.

“The army is apolitical but it is concerned about the economic crisis, which is linked to [the country’s] security,” the security manager said.

Experts say Khan is aware of these dynamics, but will he try to lower the political temperature?

“If Khan keeps his comments about the military in check, it will help him start to rebuild his relationship with them,” Kugelman said.

Is military intervention an option?

For many supporters of the former prime minister, military rule is more acceptable than having Sharif in power, whom they accuse of corruption and nepotism.

They believe a postponement of the election could hurt Khan’s re-election prospects.

“There is absolutely no chance of direct military intervention,” the security official told DW.

Analysts also say military generals don’t want to get involved at a time when the economic crisis is spiraling out of control.

“I don’t expect direct military intervention. The military has no interest in being burdened with the responsibilities of direct governance,” Kugelman said.

“If political unrest gives way to unrest and there is sustained political violence, then all bets would be off and one would not want to rule out the possibility of a coup,” he added.

Ayesha Siddiqa, an independent security analyst and strategic affairs expert, said “direct intervention is always an option, but so far things are quite manageable.”

Edited by: Shamil Shams

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/how-does-pakistans-military-view-the-political-crisis/a-61877197 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos