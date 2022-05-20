South remains a challenge for PM Modi: survey





New Delhi: Despite strategists’ best efforts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, the BJP, do not appear to have captured the imagination of voters in most parts of southern India, according to an IANS-CVoter survey. This is in stark contrast to West, East, Central and North India where Narendra Modi towers over other rivals like a colossus. This was revealed during an exclusive survey conducted by CVoter on behalf of IANS in the four states – Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala – and the Union Territory of Pondicherry, where elections to the Assembly took place in 2021. A series of questions covering a wide range of issues were asked during the survey to gauge the current mood of voters in these four states and one UT. In West Bengal, where the BJP badly lost assembly elections to the Mamata Bannerjee-led Trinamool Congress, more than 33% of respondents said they were very satisfied with Modi’s performance as prime minister, while that 32% said they were “somewhat satisfied”. Around 34% said they were not at all happy with PM Modi. In BJP-ruled Assam, about 43% of respondents said they were very satisfied with his performance, while 21% said they were not satisfied at all. In the same survey, nearly 18% of respondents said they were not at all satisfied with Himanta Biswa Sarma’s performance as Chief Minister. But the story is different in the south. In Kerala, while 34% of respondents were very satisfied with the performance of Modis, more than 30% of respondents were not at all satisfied. It was even worse in Tamil Nadu where only 17% of respondents were very satisfied with Modi’s performance as prime minister, while over 40% were not at all satisfied. Clearly, with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching, Modi and the BJP need to find a way to woo voters in the south. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan were ranked as the most popular CMs, followed closely by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. During the survey, respondents were asked to rate the performance of the chief ministers of their respective states. In the case of Assam, over 43% of respondents said they were very satisfied with the performance of Himanta Biswa Sarma, while in the case of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, over 41% expressed the same sentiment. Himanta Biswa Sarma’s high rating stands out as he is the chief minister of a deeply polarized state where Muslims, who constitute more than a third of the electorate, are not favorably disposed towards the BJP. In contrast, West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee scored 39% in the “very satisfied” category as an almost similar number of minorities stand firmly behind her party. (IANS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ommcomnews.com/india-news/south-remains-a-challenge-for-pm-modi-survey The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos