Journalists, activists and politicians condemn Imran Khan’s ‘derogatory’ remarks against Maryam Nawaz





While politicians across the country regularly lambast their opponents and rivals and even resort to name-calling from time to time, when it comes to criticizing female politicians, it has unfortunately been a whole different ballgame.

A similar incident was seen on May 20 during PTI President Imran Khan’s jalsa in Multan, where he addressed a packed crowd of thousands and made sexist and derogatory remarks against the Vice President. of the PML-N, Maryam Nawaz.

Khan, referring to Maryam Nawaz’s rally in Sargodha on May 19 at which she continuously berated him, said: “Someone sent me the speech delivered by Maryam Nawaz in Sargodha yesterday.”

“In that speech, she said my name with such passion that I would like to say to her: Maryam, please be careful, your husband might get upset because you constantly repeat my name.”

After Khan’s speech, people from different walks of life, including politicians, took to social media and condemned the PTI chairman’s remarks.

To gauge people’s reaction, Geo.tv reached out to female journalists and rights activists to seek their views on the issue. Here’s what they had to say.

“Reducing women politicians to their sexuality”

“Clearly his remark was not just sexist, misogynistic, but all sorts of isms apply to his statement,” Pakistani journalist Zebunnisa Burki said.

“He was addressing a very big jalsa in Multan where he was standing and talking about his political opponent who is a woman and he thought it was okay to bring not only her husband but he insinuated that this woman wanted him.”

Burki said Khan seemed to suffer from some sort of “delusion” that “any woman who utters his name longs for him so much that her husband shouldn’t feel safe about it.”

“I also think it’s a much deeper issue that any woman in the public sphere, especially in politics, is either reduced to her sexuality or seen as the wife of someone whose honor will be damaged even if she speaks another man’s words. Name.”

Burki added that Maryam was just repeating her name because Khan was her political opponent and she was talking about him.

“It was really disgusting. He should have stuck to criticizing his political stance,” she said.

“Dangerous trend and new normal”

Speaking to Geo.tv, journalist Gharidah Farooqi said targeting women politicians and journalists was a “very dangerous trend”.

“This trend, which was common in the 1990s, has resurfaced. Similar campaigns were launched against Shaheed Benazir Bhutto where derogatory terms were used against her,” she said.

“But at that time, traditional media did not have a massive reach, so the impact on society was minimal. However, with the power of social media these days, a large majority of the Pakistani population, which includes the young people, began to easily adopt such language and behavior towards women.”

Farooqi, while condemning Khan’s statement against Maryam, said that when the younger generation hears their male leaders using such language against their female opponents, they will normalize it and emulate it in their real life as well.

“The repeated use of such foul language and sexual innuendo against women is highly condemnable,” she said. “People used to reject such comments against women, but now they’ve not only normalized them, but they’ve also started to defend them, justify them and make them a new normal.”

She added that all female politicians should be respected and that politicians should sit together in parliament and formulate a code of conduct to prevent such vices from spreading further.

“Sad and condemnable incident”

According to Laiba Zainab, a women’s rights activist and organizer of the Multan chapter of Aurat March, such incidents are both sad and condemnable.

“Unfortunately, we live in a society where people target women even when they want to insult a man,” she told Geo.tv. “Women in Pakistan are used to receiving similar remarks from men that Imran Khan used against Maryam Nawaz in jalsa today.”

Zainab said the “mindset” behind such comments came from the belief that a woman was only respectable as long as she was associated with a man through a mother, daughter, sister or wife relationship.

“Seen from a political point of view, these kinds of remarks reflect the narrow-mindedness of a person,” Zainab said, adding that it was not only Imran Khan who made such derogatory remarks against women. , but that other male politicians were also doing it.

“Totally shameful”

Calling out Khan for his statement, social worker Nayab Gohar Jan told Geo.tv that these types of remarks, especially when they come from a former prime minister, are “totally shameful”.

“There are structural barriers present in many professions and as a result women are sexualized, harassed, not taken seriously and unnecessarily tied to male colleagues,” she said.

“It was a very irresponsible statement from the ex-prime minister because it means he is normalizing this kind of language,” she added.

“Not unexpected or surprising”

Condemning the statement by Khan, a journalist, trainer and gender coordinator at the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Lubna Jerar Naqvi said such a statement by the PTI President was “neither unexpected nor surprising”.

“In a patriarchal society where misogyny is widespread and normalized, these types of statements should not be reinforced.”

She said these types of derogatory attacks on women are common, especially on social media.

Politicians go wild

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who also happens to be Maryam’s paternal uncle, expressed strong disapproval of Imran Khan’s statement and said the whole nation, especially women, should strongly condemn the “deplorable language used against the daughter of the nation Maryam”. Nawaz.”

“Your crimes against the country and the nation cannot be hidden under your humble humor. How could those who cannot respect the sanctity of Masjid Nabawi (PBUH) respect the honor of mothers, sisters and daughters from someone ?”

“Don’t stoop so low in the name of politics”

Criticizing Khan for his statement against the PML-N vice president, former president Asif Ali Zardari said he condemned the derogatory language used by the PTI president.

“Those who have mothers and sisters at home do not use such language against other women,” said the PPP co-chair. “Please don’t stoop so low in the name of politics.”

He added that every person’s mother, sister and daughter are worthy of respect and that was Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s message to the nation.

“I would like someone to also write a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan based on personal observations and get to know the case,” he said.

“Trying to save the mothers, sisters of Pakistan from this evil”

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking to Twitter, also condemned Khan’s statement and said the coalition government was trying to save Pakistan’s mothers and daughters from “this evil”.

“These are the same people who want to silence women journalists by calling them sellouts [when they criticise their parties],” she says.

“Dirty state of mind”

Reacting to the incident, PPP leader Sharjeel Memon said, “Imran Niazi’s remarks about Maryam Nawaz are highly condemnable. It shows his training and dirty mindset.”

Civil society expresses its disapproval

Womens Action Forum (WAF), a non-partisan women’s rights group, also “strongly condemned the” crude misogynist statement made by Khan about Maryam.

“Such statements reflect IK’s desperation, lack of decency and political inability to conduct a serious debate,” the forum said in a statement.

“The sexist remarks and the atrocious language reveal a complete lack of respect for women and his narcissism. WAF demands an immediate apology from Imran Khan and calls on all Pakistani women and men to protest against these shameful remarks.”

