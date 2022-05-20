Trump pays $110,000 fine after being found in contempt of court | donald trump





Donald Trump has been fined $110,000 after being held in contempt of court for being slow to respond to a subpoena issued by the New York State Attorney General.

News on one front of former presidents, numerous legal battles, came shortly after a big development on another, news that Trump’s former U.S. Attorney General William Barr is in talks to testify before the committee. of the House charged with investigating the deadly attack on the Capitol.

The January 6 House investigation resulted in a criminal contempt charge against a Trump ally, former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

Letitia James, the New York Attorney General, is conducting a civil investigation into Trump’s affairs.

Last week, a lawyer in James’ office said evidence could warrant legal action against Trump, his company or both, but no final decision has been made.

James, a Democrat, said her three-year investigation uncovered evidence the Trump Organization misjudged the value of assets such as skyscrapers and golf courses for more than a decade.

Trump, a Republican, denies James’ allegations. He called James’ investigation racist and a politically motivated witch hunt. Trump’s lawyers have charged James with selective prosecution. Trump is suing James in federal court, seeking to end his investigation.

Trump paid the contempt fine on Thursday but must still submit additional documents for the contempt order to be lifted, James’ office said.

A Manhattan judge found Trump in contempt of court on April 25 and fined him $10,000 a day for failing to comply with a subpoena in a lengthy investigation into his business practices.

Arthur Engoron agreed on May 11 to lift the contempt order if Trump paid the fines by May 20 and submitted affidavits detailing efforts to search for the subpoenaed documents and explaining his document retention policies and those of his business.

Engoron also demanded that a company hired by Trump to help with the search, HaystackID, finish going through 17 boxes in offsite storage and that the company report its findings and turn over all relevant documents. That process was completed Thursday, James’ office said.

Engoron told Trump to pay the money and the attorney general to hold it in an escrow account while Trump’s legal team appeals the initial contempt decision.

Engoron stopped the fine from accumulating on May 6, when Trump’s attorneys submitted 66 pages of documents detailing efforts to locate the subpoenaed records. The judge warned that he could restore it, retroactive to May 7, if the conditions were not met.

A message seeking comment was left for Trump’s attorney.

